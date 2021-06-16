The Mayflower Robotic Autonomous Ship aims to trace the journey of the Mayflowers from Plymouth, England to Plymouth, Massachusetts





SWANSEA, Wales Four centuries and a year after the Mayflower left Plymouth, England on a historic sea voyage to America, another pioneer ship of the same name set out to retrace the voyage. This Mayflower, however, is a sleek and modern robotic ship that carries no crew or human passengers. It is piloted by sophisticated artificial intelligence technology for a transatlantic crossing that could take up to three weeks in a project to revolutionize marine research. IBM, which built the $ 1.3 million state-of-the-art vessel with nonprofit marine research organization ProMare, said the autonomous vessel Mayflower began its voyage early on Tuesday. Tracing the path of its namesake 1620, the Mayflower is about to land in Provincetown on Cape Cod before heading for Plymouth, Massachusetts. If successful, it would be the largest autonomous vessel to cross the Atlantic. The new Mayflowers voyage was originally scheduled for last year, as part of the 400th anniversary commemorations of the original voyage of the ships carrying pilgrim settlers to New England. Its launch was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, and more recently, bad weather in May, IBM spokesman Jonathan Batty said. Batty said the delay allowed the installation of a unique feature of the ship: an electric tongue that can provide instant analysis of ocean chemistry, called Hypertaste. It’s a whole new piece of gear that has never been created before, Batty said. The ship also carries memorabilia from people at either end of the journey, such as rocks, personal photos, and books. The Mayflower Project aims to usher in a new era for automated research vessels. Its designers hope it will be the first in a new generation of high-tech ships capable of exploring ocean regions that are too difficult or dangerous for humans. The 50-foot trimaran, powered by a solar-powered hybrid electric motor, is bristling with cameras powered by artificial intelligence and dozens of onboard sensors that will collect data on ocean acidification, microplastics and mammal conservation sailors.

