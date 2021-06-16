Regeneron data shows role of antibody therapy in sicker Covid patients





Despite their substantial promises, the adoption of Covid-19 antibody therapies has lagged behind, as doctors and patients have encountered a paradox: The drugs have not performed well in inpatient trials, but they are administered intravenously, which is inconvenient for the non-hospitalized. the patients. Data from a large UK trial could alleviate this conflict and allow



Regenerates

(ticker: REGN) Covid-19 antibody for use in much sicker patients. Researchers announced on Wednesday that Regenerons therapy, called REGEN-COV, reduced the risk of death in some patients hospitalized with Covid-19 by 20%. It is a dramatic result. The company said it plans to quickly apply to the United States Food and Drug Administration for an extension of its emergency use authorization for REGEN-COV. We intend to quickly discuss these results with regulatory authorities, including in the United States where we will request our [emergency use authorization] be expanded to include appropriate inpatients, Regenerons Scientific Director Dr George Yancopoulos said,

in a report. The finding was specific to hospital patients whose immune systems had failed to develop a natural antibody response to the virus that causes Covid-19 on its own. These patients have a death rate twice as high as those whose bodies are able to develop its own immune response, according to the study. The REGEN-COV trial was part of a larger study called RECOVERY, led by scientists at the University of Oxford. It included more than 3,000 hospitalized Covid-19 patients who lacked a natural immune response to the virus. Of these patients, 24% who received REGEN-COV died, compared to 30% who received only standard treatments. These findings give hope to patients who have a poor immune response to the vaccine or natural infection, as well as those exposed to variants for which their existing antibodies may be suboptimal, the vice said. – Regenerons executive chairman for global clinical development, Dr David Weinreich, in a statement. In addition to reducing the number of deaths, patients who received REGEN-COV have, on average, shorter hospital stays. The proportion discharged alive at 28 days was 64% in the group that received REGEN-COV, compared to 58% in the group that did not. The Regenerons Covid-19 antibody is currently cleared by the FDA for use in outpatients. In early June, the FDA cleared a lower dose of the therapy and said it could be given subcutaneously, rather than intravenously, if intravenous administration is not possible. Some analysts initially expected Regeneron shares to jump on the announcement of the lower dose clearance, which the company had been waiting for months. But when the updated authorization arrived, the reaction of the actions was muted. Regeneron stock was up 0.1% on Wednesday. The stock is up 9.2% this year and down 12.5% ​​in the past 12 months. Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at [email protected]

