Volvo Cars wants to build concept car out of “fossil-free” steel – TechCrunch





Volvo Cars wants to be climate neutral by 2040, and it has set its sights on a major vehicle component that is notoriously difficult to decarbonize: steel. The automaker has teamed up with Swedish company SSAB, which makes steel without fossil fuels, for a limited amount of material to be used in a concept car as early as 2025. A climate neutral car is seen by many as an ambitious goal, especially given the challenge of decarbonising components like steel. The steel industry, which is at the heart of industrialized economies, accounts for around 8% of global carbon emissions. In vehicles, the production of steel and iron accounts for about 35% of emissions from an internal combustion engine vehicle and 20% from a battery electric car. It’s steel, aluminum and its factories, Volvo’s purchasing manager Kerstin Enochsson told TechCrunch. If we solve supply chains and make those supply chains much more sustainable, we solve the absolute vast majority of CO problems. 2 problems with cars. Recent innovations in the production of green hydrogen mean that non-fossil steel may soon become a reality. SSAB has developed a process to make steel using hydrogen rather than coal. Hydrogen is produced by electrolysis, a process that uses renewable energy to separate water into hydrogen and oxygen. The steel will be produced at a pilot plant in Lule, Sweden. The plant was started by SSAB as part of its HYBRIT initiative, a joint venture with Swedish utility Vattenfall and mining company LKAB. SSAB said it hopes to become a commercial supplier of carbon-free steel by 2026. Once the material is received, Volvo will perform tests on its characteristics, such as durability and heat resistance, Enochsson said. While Volvo declined to specify the exact amount of steel it will receive from SSAB, Enochsson made it clear that this was a big project rather than a quantity for mass production. But Volvo is also thinking in the long term. From, say, 2025 and beyond, we can talk about, how do we industrialize? Because obviously, we not only want to have fossil-free steel and a concept car, but we want to use it very widely. But we cannot make decisions today for industrialization, because we must first see how this steel behaves, she explained. Enochsson said it was too early to say whether switching to carbon-free steel would increase the cost of a vehicle, but she said she was convinced that durability was an important factor for consumers. She also alluded to conversations Volvo is having with other durable steel makers, but declined to provide details on whether those conversations would lead to future partnerships. Volvo is not the only automaker with an interest in sustainable supply chains. Polestar, the electric vehicle brand from Volvo Car Group, has said it wants to create a climate neutral car by 2030. The EV startup Fisker has set a similar target for 2027. It’s definitely a move, Enochsson said. More and more OEMs are expecting higher sustainability targets and this is a step in the right direction. But it’s a huge job just to secure it all the way through.

