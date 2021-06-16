How second home sales generate price gains





A new report from the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) indicates that the the demand for and sale of vacation homes has skyrocketed during the pandemic. While that momentum may be running out of steam, we wonder if we are about to see an example of a “push just push” if demand continues given the new constraints on GSE loans. NAR’s 2021Vacation Home Counties report shows that vacation homes grew 16.4% in 2020 against an existing home sales growth of 5.6%. Vacation home sales accounted for 5.5% of all existing home purchases, up from 5.0% in 2019. Most of the increase in activity occurred in the second half of the year. The boom, however, did not end with the New Year. From January to April 2021, the share of vacation home sales in total existing home sales rose to 6.7% and vacation home sales jumped 57.2% year-on-year. The annual increase in total sales of existing homes was 20 percent. “Vacation homes are a hot commodity right now,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for NAR. “With many businesses and employers still offering workers the option of remote working, vacation homes and second homes will remain a popular choice among buyers.” The surge in sales coincides with attempts by GSEs, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, to raise lending standards for mortgages on second homes and investment properties. Changes to the agreement between the conservative of GSEs, the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the United States Treasury, will limit GSEs from acquiring no more than 7% of these loans from any lender on a 52-week moving average. The share of these acquisitions has been consistently above this level since 2013. Areas where vacant seasonal, occasional, or recreational dwellings account for at least 20 percent of homes are identified as vacation home counties by the NAR. In the 1,060 non-residential counties, sales of existing homes increased an average of 11.2% year-over-year, compared with a 24.2% increase in the 145 vacation home counties. Overall, the median number of net migrants in those 145 counties increased from 78,114 in 2019 to 98,279 in 2020. As of 2020, the top 10 vacation home counties were in the states of Florida, Maryland, from Massachusetts, Michigan and North Carolina. NAR says vacation home sales have helped accelerate home price growth. In 2020, the median selling price of existing homes typically increased 14.2% in vacation home counties, compared to 10.1% elsewhere. In vacation counties, however, there was a longer marketing period, 59 versus 30 days. Both timescales were consistently shorter than the historical averages of 72 and 38 days, respectively. “A sustainable opportunity for remote work will continue to increase the already high demand for properties in these counties, especially in countries with reliable broadband internet service, ”Yun said. He also noted that amid an ongoing supply shortage there is an increase in the number of buyers willing to pay for homes in cash and this is more likely among those who buy vacation homes. From January to the end of April 2021, cash sales fell to 53% of all vacation home purchases, compared to less than 50% in previous years. Only 22 percent of all sales of existing homes during the same period were entirely in cash.

