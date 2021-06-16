Amazon deflects blame for fake reviews but admits 200million was stranded last year – TechCrunch

Amazon admits it has a problem with fake reviews, but does its best to spread the blame around a new position detailing the problem. After numerous reports for years that the online retail giant is inundated with counterfeit products and falsified or cultivated reviews, the company aims to make it seem like it’s finally putting its foot down, but no new effort or rule is rather discussed, it is others that must intensify their work to keep Amazon safe.

Amazon reviews have become notoriously unreliable as indicators of quality, as the store has willingly indulged in fakes, AliExpress resellers, and promoting the company’s internal brands (developed using the vendor data). Many reports found an organized effort to spam the store with insignificant 5-star reviews in exchange for free products or money. I have received such offers myself, or sellers promising payment to increase the star rating.

After the required preliminary palaver about being “obsessed with customer delight” and all that, Amazon explains that it, like all big tech giants, uses automated systems to verify reviews before they go. do not go up. The company has always been suspicious of the actual numbers, but in this article it drops a huge: “In 2020, we stopped over 200 million suspected fake reviews before they were seen by a customer.”

200 million is a lot no matter how you look at it, but it’s really a lot when you consider that Amazon told CNBC the same year he will “analyze[s] over 10 million review submissions per week, ”which is somewhere north of 520 million review submissions per year. These two figures provided by Amazon suggest that a third of all reviews submitted, at a minimum, are dismissed as bogus.

It is difficult to find precise figures on the total number of Amazon reviews. Talk to Buzzfeed, Tommy Noonan of Amazon’s listing analytics site ReviewMeta estimated that in 2020, Amazon hosted around 250 million reviews (of which, incidentally, he calculated that around 9% were “not natural ”). But if over 500 million were submitted in 2020 and around 200 million of them were fakes, that indicates a much larger total. I have asked Amazon for more specific information on this and will update the post if I have any news, but the company does not communicate on these numbers in general.

Organized social media groups numbering in the tens of thousands have been repeatedly flagged as major contributors to the fake reviews ecosystem. Amazon writes that in the first quarter of 2020, it reported 300 of these groups to the platforms that host them, and during the same period in 2021, it reported more than 1,000. Withdrawal times have increased, but it it’s hard to see this increase as anything other than a successful business model and certainly not something being eradicated.

“It is imperative that social media companies adequately invest in proactive controls to detect and enforce bogus reviews before reporting the problem to them,” Amazon says. Indeed, social media companies are being pressed from many sides to take more responsibility for what users do on their platforms, but they are making the same noises Amazon is making: “we’re doing what we can” (and, it is not said, clearly it is not enough).

“We need coordinated assistance from consumer protection regulators around the world,” Amazon writes. But the company pressured forcefully and successfully against the INFORM law, which would have helped identify malicious sellers and add transparency to online marketplaces (strangely, Amazon has taken some of the actions it independently opposes). And that line is strangely absent when it is against Amazon that consumers need to be protected.

“It is also essential that we hold bad actors and service providers who provide them with bogus reviews accountable for their activity,” the message continued. But while lawsuits and law enforcement partnerships are part of it, once again the call to “work together” rings hollow when Amazon itself is the venue for the activity and the company fully controls this ecosystem. Although he has banned some major players from the store, countless others are flouting the rules with impunity.

Nowhere in the publication does Amazon detail the new measures it will take to deter these bad actors or suppress the ubiquitous game of the system whose rules it sets. It will “continue to improve” its detection tools, “simplify processes” for partnerships and “work hard” to hold crooks accountable. In other words, he will continue to do exactly what he’s been doing all this time, which is what put him in this position in the first place.