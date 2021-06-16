Many of the latest COVID vaccines in Massachusetts live south of Boston – CBS Boston

FALL RIVER (CBS) – The Walsh Pharmacy in Fall River has many vials of Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. But lately there haven’t been a lot of takers. “There are days when we only do one, sometimes two. We waste it these days, ”said pharmacist Stéphanie Mello.

Across the street, neighbor Doug Larribee lives a stone’s throw from the clinic, but said he had no plans to go there to get the shot. “I just don’t think it’s necessary,” he said.

Less than half of Fall River residents have received a single shot against COVID-19, one of the lowest in the state. Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan wants to change that. “It’s amazing to me that people don’t want to be vaccinated. But some people, whatever the propaganda, the anti-vaccines, have bought into it, and that supports it, ”he said.

Fall River is not alone. Middleborough has the same vaccination rate at 48%. The rate is slightly higher in Wareham at 49%, while in New Bedford only 44% have had an injection.

“I lost my brother-in-law and my sister,” said Goretti Furtado, one of the thousands of Fall River residents who fell ill with COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic. “I am vaccinated, my family is. I think until you go through a very difficult time, lose loved ones to COVID, you think about things, you educate yourself more. ”

Mayor Coogan says the city is trying to be innovative. He spoke to the State Department of Public Health on Wednesday about the destruction of a vaccination bus where residents can easily get on and get vaccinated on the go. “Get the vaccine, be safe,” he said. “Go back to your families. “