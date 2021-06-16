HIGotVaccinated announces the first winners | Maui now





Elaine Nishiura of Hilo won 100,000 HawaiianMiles, provided by Hawaiian Airlines. Mark Matsuo from Honolulu won two round-trip tickets to any location that Alaska Airlines serves. A woman from Hilo and a man from Honolulu were named the first two weekly winners of the #HIGotVaccinated award. Elaine Nishiura of Hilo won 100,000 HawaiianMiles, provided by Hawaiian Airlines. Mark Matsuo from Honolulu won two round-trip tickets to any location that Alaska Airlines serves. I really appreciate it and was very excited to have won, especially since my husband and I just celebrated our 36th wedding anniversary, said Elaine Nishiura. We always travel with the Hawaiian and will appreciate using the miles for future trips. Also, I would like to tell everyone to get vaccinated so that we can live a safer and more normal lifestyle. Mahalo at Alaska Airlines for making me the winner of the first round of the HIGotVaccinated.com competition, said Mark Matsuo. Can’t wait to go somewhere and have fun off the island. So glad I was vaccinated, he said, encouraging others to do the same. Hawaii’s independent accounting firm Accuity LLP serves as the official contest auditing service to ensure that winners are selected fairly and in accordance with official contest rules. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD In addition to the weekly HawaiianMiles and Alaska Airlines draws, starting Friday, June 18, weekly winners will be selected to receive: 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points

Two return tickets on Southwest Airlines ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD We are delighted to support the Hawaii vaccination initiative by donating one million Marriott Bonvoy points, said Bob Kharazmi, Marriott Internationals zone vice president for Hawaii and French Polynesia. Ten prizes will be awarded and each recipient will receive 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points to use at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy program, where travelers can enjoy 30 brands and endless experiences around the world. Vaccinated Hawaii residents also have the opportunity to win new #HIGotVaccinated prizes, thanks to additional donations from Hawaii companies: Kahala Hotel & Resort Two nights in an Ocean Front Lanai room with daily backcountry breakfast for two at Plumeria Beach House and a personalized massage for two at Kahala Spa valued at over $ 3,000

Papa Johns Hawaii Award Three pizzas for one year

Enjoy snacks Enjoy snacks for a year

$ 1,000 NAPA Auto Parts Gift Card redeemable at 26 NAPA locations in Hawaii

Elite discount furniture Two $ 500 gift cards redeemable at three Oahu branches The winners of the above prizes will be selected at the end of the month and will be notified in July. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD Nearly twenty companies donated prizes to encourage vaccination. More than 80 companies offer discounts and offers throughout the month of June for vaccinated people. Hawaii residents 18 and older who get vaccinated before June 30 can enter to win at HIGotVaccinated.com. The #HIGotVaccinated campaign is supported by Adventist Health Castle, Hawaii Pacific Health, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, Maui Health, MDX Hawaii, The Queens Health Systems and the generous support of the Hawaii business community.







