‘Meme’ Stock Prices May Not Reflect Demand Properly – NYSE Chairman

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The prices of so-called memes can be skewed because the majority of trades in those names are executed outside the public exchanges where share price formation occurs, the New Stock Exchange chief said on Wednesday. York. Meme stocks, which often start out as low-priced and very short-circuited stocks that users of online forums such as Reddits WallStreetBets rally behind, are among the most traded and volatile stocks on any given day. Shares of companies such as video game retailer GameStop Corp and operator of the movie chain AMC Entertainment have fallen this year. In some of the memes stocks we’ve seen, or stocks that have a high level of retail participation, the vast majority of order flows can be traded for trades, which is problematic, said Stacey Cunningham, president. of Intercontinental Exchange Incs NYSE. This price formation doesn’t really reflect what supply and demand is, she told a conference hosted by CNBC. Retail has surged during the coronavirus pandemic, aided by a shift from retail brokers to commission-free trading, with individual traders now responsible for around 35% of market volume, up from 20% before the pandemic. In stocks even, individual traders contribute up to 70% of the volume, Cunningham said. The majority of retail orders bypass trade due to an arrangement called payment for order flow, in which retail brokers sell tradable orders to wholesale brokers to their clients. Wholesalers match orders internally, trying to take advantage of the bid-ask spread, while offering retail traders the best or better market price. Retail brokers claim that paying for order flow lowers overall costs for individual traders. But the practice raises conflict of interest questions and will be included in a broader review of stock market rules, Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last week. The review will also examine whether over-the-counter trades – which make up around 50% of the market when institutional block trades are included – distorts the stock price discovery mechanism, Gensler said. Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis

