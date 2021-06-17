The US Department of Justice files a complaint to block the purchase of Willis Towers Watson by Aon





Aon’s $ 30 billion acquisition plan for Willis Towers Watson ran into a major hurdle, with the US Department of Justice suing to block the deal. The DOJ’s civil antitrust lawsuit argues that the merger, which would bring together two of the world’s “big three” insurance brokers, could hurt competition and raise prices. What’s more, the deal could also hurt innovation for US businesses, employers and unions that depend on the services of the two companies, according to the lawsuit. “US businesses and consumers are relying on competition between Aon and Willis Towers Watson to lower the prices of essential services, such as health and retirement counseling,” said US Attorney General Merrick Garland in prepared remarks . “Allowing Aon and Willis Towers Watson to merge would reduce this vital competition and leave Americans with less choice, higher prices and lower quality service.” The Justice Department’s complaint alleges that the merger would “substantially” harm competition in five market segments: brokerage of property, accident and financial risks for large customers, brokerage of services. healthcare for large clients, actuarial services for large single employer defined benefit pension plans, the operation of private multi-operator retiree exchanges and reinsurance brokerage. Aon responded to the DOJ lawsuit with a very critical statement of the US government’s action, accusing the lawsuit of “reflecting a lack of understanding of our business, the customers we serve and the markets in which we operate. “. Aont insisted that the two companies “operate in large competitive areas of the economy” and that the proposed combination would accelerate innovation in multiple areas. The company added that it and Willis Towers Watson “continue to make significant progress with other regulators around the world and remain fully committed to the benefits of our combination.” The mega-merger, first announced in March 2020, received approval from shareholders of both companies, who hoped to complete the transaction by the first half of 2021. Since then, Aon and Willis Towers Watson have been working to gain regulatory approval around the world. In May, the two companies agreed to sell certain assets of WTW to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for nearly $ 3.6 billion, in order to settle antitrust issues raised by European regulators. The combined company is expected to be led by Aon CEO Greg Case and Aon CFO Christa Davies. The board of directors would include proportional members of the current directors of Aon and Willis Towers Watson. Willis Towers Watson CEO John Haley would assume the role of executive chairman. At the time of the announcement, Case said the merger will “accelerate innovation” and help the combined entity deliver better products to customers. But the US Department of Justice under Garland’s leadership strongly disagrees. “American businesses depend on [Aon and Willis Towers Watson] to design and administer health and pension benefits, and to reduce their costs by managing complex and evolving risks. They compete with each other to provide these services, which allows companies to obtain high-quality, innovative brokerage services to manage their risks and provide essential health and retirement benefits to their employees at a reasonable cost, ”he said. declared the DOJ announcement. The complaint alleges that Aon and Willis Towers Watson operate in an “oligopoly” and would have even more weight if the merger were allowed. Source: US Department of Justice and Aon This the article was published for the first time in the sister publication of the Insurance Journal, Carrier management. Related: The subjects

Lawsuits USA Aon Willis Towers Watson

Interested in Lawsuits? Receive automatic alerts for this topic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos