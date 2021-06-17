GM increases spending on electric vehicles to $ 35 billion by 2025





This represents a 75% increase since March 2020. At that time, GM had announced that it would spend $ 20 billion on electric vehicles during that period – an amount which was then increased to $ 27 billion, and that has now been increased again.

With this new funding announcement, GM also said it will also add fully electric commercial trucks to its future vehicle plans. The automaker will also add more manufacturing capacity for electric SUVs. This is in addition to GM’s recently renovated Zero Plant near the automaker’s Detroit headquarters and modifications to its Spring Hill, Tennessee plant, as well as additional investments in a number other factories so that it can manufacture electric cars.

The automaker also said it would increase production of battery cells in the United States and speed up plans to build two new battery factories. This is in addition to the battery factories already under construction in Tennessee and Ohio.

“GM is targeting annual global electric vehicle sales of over one million by 2025,” GM President and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement, “and we are increasing our investment to scale faster because we see a growing momentum in the United States for electrification, as well as customer demand for our product portfolio. “ Barra credited GM’s recent strong financial performance for enabling the increase in investment. GM said it expects to deliver better-than-expected results in the second quarter of 2021. And CNN Business also reported that the automaker is about to complete the most profitable 12 months of its 112 year history. The company is also working to increase the applications of its hydrogen fuel cell technology, in which gaseous hydrogen is used to create electricity inside a vehicle rather than relying on batteries. GM recently announced that it will supply fuel cells to Wabtec Corp., a company that is developing a battery-powered locomotive. GM will also supply fuel cells to Navistar, which develops hydrogen trucks and Liebherr-Aerospace for use as auxiliary power units for passenger jets. The only electric vehicles GM currently offers in the United States are the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the closely related Bolt EUV. Among GM’s offerings in China is the very small Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV, which is the best-selling electric car in that country, the world’s largest market for electric cars. For the American market, GM has announced the GMC Hummer EV and Hummer SUV, as well as the Cadillac Lyriq luxury electric SUV and a new electric Chevrolet Silverado. GM is also working with Honda on electric SUVs for the Honda and Acura brands. Ford F Electric vehicles currently account for less than 2% of passenger vehicle sales, but GM is already facing stiff competition.Already sells the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV and recently unveiled the F-150 Lightning electric pickup. Volkswagen now offers the ID.4 SUV and its luxury division Audi sells the E-Tron SUV and recently revealed the E-Tron GT performance car. The Volkswagen group also announced last March its own large investment in battery production.

