Lower crude oil prices, under pressure from the strengthening US dollar





SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Crude oil prices fell on Thursday under pressure from a stronger US dollar, but losses were limited by a sharp drop in crude oil inventories in the United States, the world’s largest consumer of oil. FILE PHOTO: A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a Department of Energy visit to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, United States, June 9, 2016. REUTERS / Richard Carson Brent crude oil futures fell 74 cents, or 1%, to $ 73.65 a barrel at 1:03 a.m. GMT after hitting their highest level since April 2019 in the previous session. U.S. crude oil futures fell 69 cents, or 1%, to $ 71.46 a barrel, after hitting their highest level since October 2018 the day before. Energy markets have become so obsessed with a strong summer travel season and Iran nuclear deal talks that they have been somewhat blinded by the Fed’s hawkish surprise, said Edward Moya, market analyst principal at OANDA. The Fed was expected to be on hold and interrupt this meeting, but sent a clear message that they are ready to start talking about a cut and that means the dollar is ripe for a rebound which should be a headwind for all commodities. The US dollar posted its biggest daily gain in 15 months after the Federal Reserve signaled it could raise interest rates at a much faster rate than expected. A firmer greenback makes the price of dollar-denominated oil more expensive in other currencies, which could weigh on demand. Still, oil price losses have been limited, as data from the Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude oil inventories fell sharply last week as refineries ramped up operations to their highest level since. January 2020, signaling continued improvement in demand. [EIA/S] Also boosting prices, refinery throughput in China, the world’s second largest consumer of oil, rose 4.4% in May from the same month a year ago to a record high. This pullback in oil prices is expected to be temporary, as fundamentals on the supply and demand side should easily be able to offset the rebound in the dollar, Moya said. Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

