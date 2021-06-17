CI Financial announces election of directors and results of annual meeting of shareholders

TORONTO – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – CI Financial Corp. (the Company) announced the results of the matters voted on at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2021.
All the appointed directors were elected and the results of the votes are presented as follows:
Candidate
Votes for
% For
Votes retained
% retained
William E. Butt
136 125 610
99.30%
966 168
0.70%
Brigitte Chang Addorisio
133 349 263
97.27%
3,742,515
2.73%
William T. Holland
128 999 345
94.10%
8,092,433
5.90%
Kurt MacAlpine
135,569,816
98.89%
1,521,962
1.11%
David P. Miller
112 893 140
82.35%
24 198 638
17.65%
Tom P. Muir
132 555 204
96.69%
4,536,574
3.31%
Sheila A. Murray
113 304 151
82.65%
23 787 627
17.35%
Paul J. Perrow
133 274 733
97.22%
3,817,045
2.78%
At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company and did not approve of the approach disclosed by the Board to executive compensation.
Details of each of these matters are set out in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 28, 2021. A report of the voting results for each resolution presented to the Meeting prepared in accordance with NI 51-102 will be filed. under the profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company providing global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI’s principal asset management firms are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in the wealth management business in Canada through CI Assante Wealth Management (Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd.), CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investment (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.) and CI Investment Services Inc.
CI’s wealth management businesses in the United States include Barrett Asset Management, LLC, BDF LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, Brightworth, LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, Segall, Bryant & Hamill, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC and Surevest LLC.
CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. More information is available at www.cifinancial.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations regarding CI Financial Corp. (CI) and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and conditions. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as believe, expect, foresee, foresee, anticipate, intend, estimate, aim, plan and project and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as will, may, should, could or have. These statements are not historical facts, but rather represent management’s beliefs about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond management’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements involve risks and uncertainties. The main factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in these forward-looking statements include that the investment fund industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic and market conditions, including interest and exchange rates, global financial markets, changes in government regulations or tax laws, competition in the industry, technological developments and factors described or discussed in CI’s disclosure documents filed with the relevant securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is urged to carefully consider these and other factors and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Unless expressly required by applicable law, CI assumes no obligation to update or modify any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.