CI Financial announces election of directors and results of annual meeting of shareholders





TORONTO – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – CI Financial Corp. (the Company) announced the results of the matters voted on at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2021. All the appointed directors were elected and the results of the votes are presented as follows: Candidate Votes for % For Votes retained % retained William E. Butt 136 125 610 99.30% 966 168 0.70% Brigitte Chang Addorisio 133 349 263 97.27% 3,742,515 2.73% William T. Holland 128 999 345 94.10% 8,092,433 5.90% Kurt MacAlpine 135,569,816 98.89% 1,521,962 1.11% David P. Miller 112 893 140 82.35% 24 198 638 17.65% Tom P. Muir 132 555 204 96.69% 4,536,574 3.31% Sheila A. Murray 113 304 151 82.65% 23 787 627 17.35% Paul J. Perrow 133 274 733 97.22% 3,817,045 2.78% At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company and did not approve of the approach disclosed by the Board to executive compensation. Details of each of these matters are set out in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 28, 2021. A report of the voting results for each resolution presented to the Meeting prepared in accordance with NI 51-102 will be filed. under the profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. About CI Financial CI Financial Corp. is an independent company providing global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI’s principal asset management firms are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in the wealth management business in Canada through CI Assante Wealth Management (Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd.), CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investment (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.) and CI Investment Services Inc. CI’s wealth management businesses in the United States include Barrett Asset Management, LLC, BDF LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, Brightworth, LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, Segall, Bryant & Hamill, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC and Surevest LLC. CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. More information is available at www.cifinancial.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations regarding CI Financial Corp. (CI) and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and conditions. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as believe, expect, foresee, foresee, anticipate, intend, estimate, aim, plan and project and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as will, may, should, could or have. These statements are not historical facts, but rather represent management’s beliefs about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond management’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements involve risks and uncertainties. The main factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in these forward-looking statements include that the investment fund industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic and market conditions, including interest and exchange rates, global financial markets, changes in government regulations or tax laws, competition in the industry, technological developments and factors described or discussed in CI’s disclosure documents filed with the relevant securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is urged to carefully consider these and other factors and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Unless expressly required by applicable law, CI assumes no obligation to update or modify any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos