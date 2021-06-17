World Bank rejects El Salvador request for help with bitcoin implementation





SAN SALVADOR / NEW YORK (Reuters) – The World Bank said on Wednesday it could not help the implementation of bitcoin in El Salvador due to environmental drawbacks and transparency. We are committed to helping El Salvador in many ways, including currency transparency and regulatory processes, a World Bank spokesperson said via email. Although the government has approached us for help on bitcoin, this is not something the World Bank can support given the gaps in environment and transparency. Earlier Wednesday, Salvadoran Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said the Central American country had requested technical assistance from the Bank as it sought to use bitcoin as a parallel legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. El Salvador’s government did not immediately respond to a Reuters request regarding the World Bank’s decision. The minister also said the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund have been successful, although the IMF said last week it saw macroeconomic, financial and legal issues with the country’s adoption of bitcoin. Zelaya said on Wednesday that the IMF was not against the implementation of bitcoin. The IMF did not respond to a request for comment. Investors recently demanded higher premiums for holding Salvadoran debt, amid growing concerns over the signing of the deal with the IMF, key to closing budget gaps until 2023. Bonds sold across the curve on Wednesday, with the 2032 issue losing more than 2 cents to 96.25 cents to the dollar. The spread between Salvadoran debt and US Treasuries fell to 705 basis points after hitting a four-month high of 725 basis points on Tuesday. There is no fast track for a solution on an IMF program and even uncertainty as to whether bitcoin’s proposal is compatible with U.S. (or) multilateral diplomatic relations, said Siobhan Morden, chief strategy officer. fixed income securities in Latin America at Amherst Pierpont Securities in New York. . El Salvador this month became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, with President Nayib Bukele touting the potential of cryptocurrencies as a transfer currency for Salvadorans abroad. This month, Bukele also withdrew from an anti-corruption deal with the Organization of American States, which has dismayed the US government as Washington seeks to stem corruption in Central America as part of its policy of ‘immigration. The recognition of a Bukele risk premium has likely caused permanent damage to investor sentiment, Morden said in his client note. However, the market may be focusing too much on the news headlines and not enough on the possibility of a deal with the IMF, said Shamaila Khan, head of emerging debt strategies at AllianceBernstein in New York. It is important for El Salvador to complete the IMF program. If it was lost for them, they wouldn’t have the conversations, she said. Our view is that too much risk is taken into account at these levels. Reporting by Nelson Renteria in San Salvador, Karin Strohecker in London and Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by Diane Craft, Richard Chang and Peter Cooney

