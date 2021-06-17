Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,230.96, down 0.36 points) Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down 79 cents, or 1.71 percent, to $ 45.41 on 15.3 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.06 percent, to $ 64.81 on 7.9 million shares. Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX: K). Materials. Down 66 cents, or 7.07 percent, to $ 8.68 on 7.7 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.32 percent, to $ 49.86 on 7.5 million shares. BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Telecommunications. Down 19 cents, or 0.31 percent, to $ 61.16 on 7.4 million shares. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX: TVE). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 3.75 percent, to $ 2.57 on 7.3 million shares. Companies in the news: Exfo inc. (TSX: EXF). Up to 18 cents or 2.5 percent to $ 7.40. Viavi Solutions Inc. announces that it has made an offer to purchase for Quebec-based Exfo Inc., which values ​​the manufacturer of testing, monitoring and analysis equipment for the communications industry at US $ 430 million. However, the founder and majority shareholder of Info, Germain Lamonde, who made his own offer to privatize the company, said he would not back the US firm’s offer. Under its proposal, Viavi is offering US $ 7.50 per share, exceeding Lamonde’s offer by US $ 6 per subordinate voting share. Viavi, which also makes test equipment for the communications industry, says the combination of the two companies has clear strategic advantages. However, in a statement on Wednesday, Lamonde, who is also the executive chairman of Info, said his shares are not for sale. Lamonde owns 14.22 percent of the subordinate voting shares of Info and all of the multiple voting shares of the company for a total of 61.5 percent of the shares of the company and 93.5 percent of the shares. voting rights. Transat AT inc. (TSX: TRZ). Up to 82 cents or 12.7 percent to $ 7.26. Air Transat plans to offer flights to nearly 50 cities this winter as Canadians look to resume travel after the industry shutdown during the pandemic. The airline has announced that it will serve destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, the United States and Europe from November 1. Transat suspended operations on January 29 after Ottawa also requested the suspension of travel to Mexico and the Caribbean. that the adoption of new quarantine measures and testing requirements. The company announced earlier this month that it would begin a gradual resumption of flights effective July 30. Transat’s plan for this winter includes two new destinations for the company, which will now offer direct flights from Montreal to Miami and Fort Myers, Fla., In December. The airline focuses on international departures from three cities: Quebec, Montreal and Toronto. During this time, it will also offer connecting domestic flights from Vancouver. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 16, 2021. The Canadian Press







