Stock market reacts to Federal Reserve decision on June 16, 2021

An impressive The afternoon’s equity rebound failed to quell sentiment among professional investors that the rise in hawkishness at the Federal Reserve is about to complicate things for speculators.

While it’s too early to panic with rate hikes likely years away, policy makers feared Wednesday’s meeting and forecast would put pressure on some of the more exuberant fringes of the market.

US stocks fell as much as 1% before recovering, two-year Treasury yields hit their highest level since June, and gold fell after central bank officials signaled they expected to raise interest rates twice by the end of 2023, ahead of schedule just six weeks ago. . Index futures fell during trading hours in Asia, with contracts on the Nasdaq 100 slipping as much as 0.9%.

The change in tone has tested the top-flight pockets of the stock market, areas where already stretched valuations become more difficult to justify if borrowing costs rise amid ever higher inflation. Cathie Wood’s leading tech exchange-traded fund fell 1.3% and meme darling AMC Holdings Inc. fell 9%.

“Large-cap tech will be fine, but this change from the Fed is negative for speculative tech. Bottom line,” said Dennis DeBusschere, head of portfolio strategy at Evercore ISI. “Which is interesting given the recent rally of those names, “he said.” It also reduces the chances of a higher runaway move in the market. “

Here’s what other market players are saying:

Brent Schutte, Chief Investment Strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co .:

“Look, we’re still talking about 2023 – let’s put that in context. The policy will therefore remain accommodating for some time in the future and probably more accommodating than it would have been if conditions were the same as in the past, ”he said. “So for me tapering is a whole lot different from tightening the economy in a recession and we’re so far from that as of Fed meetings. Think of 2023, which has just taken off. That’s why it might not have such a big impact – I’m sure traders are trying to trade it, but we’re still talking a few years to even raise a rate. This time, the Fed is going to be very careful not to force the economy into submission. They will let it heat up. I think reason will eventually filter to the markets. “

Michael Contopoulos, Richard Bernstein Advisers Director of Fixed Income and LLC Portfolio Manager:

“The genie sticks his head out of the bottle – he would expect the leadership change we’ve seen for almost a year to manifest again. Value versus growth and low term / credit risk by versus Treasury bills / duration. ”

Thomas Graff, Head of Fixed Income at Brown Advisory:

“For stocks, maybe some investors really thought the Fed would allow inflation to rise above 2% indefinitely, or that the weak jobs reports recently would change their minds on the medium-term path,” he said. he declared. “However, what we are seeing today is that the Fed is sticking tightly to its own framework for targeting average inflation.”

Max Gokhman, Head of Asset Allocation at Pacific Life Fund Advisers:

“What we had in terms of hawkish surprise were the two hikes in 2023. This is notably what the Fed’s futures were expecting, but maybe not stock investors. Even more interesting is that two of the points have gone to the end until 1.625. It’s just crazy, ”he said. “The market reaction is generally what we expected: stocks go down and returns rise in perfect asymmetry, but digging a layer deeper, it’s surprising that value falls more than growth – these are usually the ones. growth stocks that are most affected by higher rates. “

Patrick Leary, Chief Market Strategist at InCapital:

“It’s definitely a hawkish slant here. Certainly a faster path to standardization and hiking potentially rate. As such we see the bottom of the curve really underperforming, the 5 year sector is currently the worst underperforming. It’s definitely hawkish in that belly of the curve area. I see this as a buying opportunity, it might be a little overreaction. Stocks are going to worry that at some point the Fed will withdraw the punch bowl. That is why they have slowly reached their historic highs. “

Adam Phillips, Managing Director of Portfolio Strategy at EP Wealth Advisers:

“This week’s FOMC meeting was to be the highlight of the week and it did not disappoint. Going from expectations of the Fed’s take-off in 2024 to a dot plot projecting two hikes by the end of 2023 has likely caught many people off guard. Investors are still wondering how the Fed defines terms like “transitional” and “substantial further progress”.

James McCann, Deputy Chief Economist for Aberdeen Standard Investments:

“It’s not what the market expected,” he said. “This shift in stance somewhat contradicts recent claims by the Fed that the recent spike in inflation is temporary. If the price volatility is temporary, there is no obvious reason why they should hike rates sooner than expected, especially with the disappointment in the labor market of late. For some, this will certainly signal deeper concerns about inflation on the committee. “

Paul Ashworth, Chief US Economist at Capital Economics, wrote:

“The Fed continued to stick to its view that the surge in inflation ‘largely’ reflected ‘transitory factors’,’ but officials have revised their inflation projections significantly to this year and the median projection now shows two 25bp rate hikes in 2023, “he added. mentionned. “We had assumed that the Fed would be a little more willing to let inflation tear in favor of a ‘broad and inclusive’ labor market recovery – and only forecast one 25bp rate hike. But we clearly misjudged the Fed’s evolutionary reaction function and its tolerance for inflation. “

Michael Shaoul, Managing Director of Marketfield Asset Management LLC:

“At the moment, we still seem to be in a ‘bogus war’, with enough ‘out of doors’ in the inflation data to allow the ‘transient’ argument to prevail in the market. This is largely because it is simply too impractical (and expensive) to admit that we are already experiencing much higher and broader inflation than any prevailing forecast predicted, and our concern is that the longer it takes for the power of the inflationary impulse to be admitThe faster the asset price adjustment will be.

