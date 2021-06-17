FS / KKR Advisor, LLC Announces Completion of FS KKR Capital Corp. Merger and FS KKR Capital Corp. II and announces $ 100 million share buyback program

PHILADELPHIA CREAM and NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / – FS / KKR Advisor, LLC (FS / KKR), a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit Advisors (US), today announced the completion of the merger between FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) and FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE: FSKR). The combined company will operate under the name FS KKR Capital Corp. and will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSK”.

Michel Forman, Chairman of the Board and CEO of FSK, said: “We are delighted to complete this merger and operate a single BDC with the market reach and balance sheet strength to be a leader in the private credit markets. . This combination represents an important step for our franchise in our plan to generate increased value for our investors. ”

Based on the merger exchange ratio, FSKR shareholders receive 0.9498 FSK shares for each FSKR share held. The exchange ratio was determined on the basis of the closing net asset value (NAV) $ 26.77 and $ 25.42 for FSK and FSKR, respectively from June 14, 2021, and ensure that the net asset value of the shares held by investors in FSK will be equal to the net asset value of the shares held in FSKR. In connection with the closing, FSK will not pay cash instead of fractional shares.

Dan Pietrzak, Chief Investment Officer and Co-President of FSK, said: “The combination creates a leading BDC lending franchise with approximately $ 15 billion in assets. Through the diversification of our portfolio, better access to capital markets and more $ 3 billion From the available investment capacity, we believe we are well positioned as a leading lender to upper middle market borrowers. “

Share buyback program

In addition, as previously announced, in connection with the closing of the merger, FSK’s board of directors (the “Board”) has authorized a share buyback program. Under this program, FSK can buy back up to $ 100 million in all of its common shares outstanding on the open market at prices below the current net asset value per share.

The time, manner, price and amount of any share buyback will be determined by FSK, based on assessment of economic and market conditions, FSK’s share price, legal and regulatory requirements. applicable and other factors. The program will be in effect for one year from its effective date, unless extended, or until the full buy-back amount approved by the Board of Directors has been spent. The program can be suspended, extended, modified or interrupted at any time.

About FS KKR Capital Corp.

FSK is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing personalized lending solutions to private mid-market US businesses. FSK seeks to invest primarily in senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, subordinated debt of private mid-market companies. FSK is advised by FS / KKR Advisor, LLC. For more information, please visit www.fskkradvisor.com/fsk.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FSKR is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing personalized credit solutions to private mid-market US businesses. FSKR seeks to invest primarily in senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, subordinated debt of private mid-market companies. FSKR is advised by FS / KKR Advisor, LLC. For more information, please visit www.fskkradvisor.com/fskr.

About FS / KKR Advisor, LLC

FS / KKR Advisor, LLC is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit which serves as an investment advisor to FSK with approximately $ 15 billion in assets under management at March 31, 2021.

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The company provides access to alternative sources of income and growth, and is focused on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with offices in New York, New York State, Orlando, Florida and Leawood, KS. Visit www.fsinvestments.comto learn more.

KKR Credit is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm that manages several alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with manager partnerships who manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and driving growth and value creation with the KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For more information on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit the KKR website at www.kkr.comand on Twitter @KKR_Co.

