BUSINESS BEAT: Homeowners in Downtown Ashland File for Bankruptcy | Business

ASHLAND The company that owns the Ashland Town Center shopping mall filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, court documents show.
Washington Prime Group, a Columbus, Ohio-based mall and mall owner, has 100 retail centers nationwide, the filing says.
The record indicates that Washington Prime Group is forborne on an interest payment that was due on February 15. He is executing a Restructuring Support Agreement with creditors who own approximately 73% of the principal amount outstanding of the secured corporate debt of Washington Prime Groups and 67% of the principal amount outstanding of the unsecured company notes.
The company claims to have secured $ 100 million in new debtor-in-owner financing from creditors led by SVPGlobal to support day-to-day operations during the process and ensure that all business operations continue as normal without disruption.
The company’s financial restructuring will allow WPG to resize its balance sheet and position the company for success going forward, Lou Conforti, CEO and Director of Washington Prime Group, said in a Business Wire report. During the financial restructuring, we will continue to work to maximize the value of our assets and operating infrastructure. The company expects operations to continue in the normal course for the benefit of our customers, tenants, suppliers, stakeholders and colleagues.
Officials at the Ashland Town Center mall declined to comment on the bankruptcy filing.
OPENING OF A NEW STORE AT HUNTINGTON MALL: Huntington Mall has announced a new store to its tenant group.
Pinkies Creations and Embroidery is a local business born out of a love for style and personalized designs, according to Huntington Mall Marketing Director Margi MacDuff.
Pinkies Creations was a staple at the Shipwreck Collection Market in Huntington Mall, MacDuff explained. It has since grown out of that space and is ready to move into a larger storefront in the mall. This new location will allow the store to expand and feature even more quality items that its customers have come to love and that new customers will quickly find.
The store will be located between Yankee Candle and Hot Topic in the main lobby of the mall.
There will be a soft opening on Father’s Day weekend and a grand opening on June 26, she said.
QUICKSILVER REBANDS IN THE OLD NORTH ARCADE: The Quicksilver Arcade Bar in Pullman Square in downtown Huntington has been renamed Old North Arcade, according to owner Benjamin Morgan.
Our original location opened in Old North Columbus in 2015. When we expanded to Huntington we wanted to find a name that suited the specific context and named the location Quicksilver Arcade Bar in reference to the sheer amount of pinball machines that we host, explained Moran. . As the owner, I had greatly underestimated how much extra work it would take to manage two different names for what is essentially the same business different social media accounts, websites, email addresses, logos and the like, we therefore decided to rename Old North Arcade to streamline operations. It’s still exactly the same company, the same property and the same team, just changed its name.
With the rebranding, Morgan said the company has also launched its next kitchen concept, Square Slice Pizzeria.
It offers Detroit Deep Dish Pizza using top-notch proprietary ingredients, he said. We start with a sourdough focaccia that we make from scratch with premium 00 flour and cold fermentation for a minimum of 24 hours. We then top this off with world-class whole milk mozzarella and provolone from Wisconsin Grande cheeses, and coat our homemade tomato sauce which we hand crush using only Stanislaus whole plum tomatoes and a proprietary blend of Stanislaus. herbs and spices. We top it all off with Ezzo’s finest pepperoni and Old World sausage, plus hand-picked fresh produce and a rotation of other seasonal toppings.
Morgan says the Detroit Deep Dish style originated in Motor City, and legend has it that the pizzas were originally cooked in motor oil tubs.
The magic of the Detroit Deep Dish happens because the cheese melts on the sides of the dough and caramelizes in what is called the crown of the pizza, creating a seared cheese crust around the light and airy focaccia dough, did he declare. Our Grand Opening Weekend was a huge success and we are excited to bring the concept to our Huntington location as soon as possible.
Old North Arcade is West Virginia’s largest retro arcade bar, featuring a rotating selection of classic arcade and pinball machines as well as air hockey, skeeball, hoops, Dance Dance Revolution, consoles, Jenga grandeur. nature and two large patios overlooking Pullman Square.
We have a full-service bar and kitchen, and any food or drink purchase gets almost all of our games to play for free, Morgan added. We are only 21 and over, but allow children under close parental supervision until 8pm everyday. Old North Arcade is the perfect location for happy hour, birthdays, corporate events, first dates, birthdays, bachelorette parties or just a night out on the town. Our priority is to deliver pure, pure nostalgia and provide an immersive experience where our clients completely lose track of time and feel like children again. The greatest praise we can receive is when we hear a guest say: Hey! I remember that!
THE SQUARE OF THE WING: Today at 2 p.m., the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Wing Place, a new restaurant located inside The Market at 809 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington.
The Wing Place offers a variety of flavors and hot sauces and dry sauces for boneless and bone-in wings as well as other menu items.