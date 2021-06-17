5 newspaper executives arrested under Hong Kong security lawExBulletin





toggle legend PA

PA HONG KONG (AP) Five editors and executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily were arrested on Thursday under Hong Kong’s National Security Act, its stockpile was cut short and police searched its offices in an attempt to raise concerns about the future of media in the city. Apple Daily is known for its strong pro-democracy and critical stance and often condemns the Chinese and Hong Kong governments for tightening their control over the city. Hong Kong authorities have stepped up their crackdown on dissent after months of mass anti-government protests in 2019. Apple Daily editor-in-chief Ryan Law, Next Digital CEO Cheung Kim-hung, the publisher’s chief operating officer and two other editors have been arrested, according to Apple Daily, the South China Morning Post. and other local media. The government said security police arrested five directors of a company for “suspected breach” of the national security law. The four men and a woman, aged 47 to 63, were arrested for collusion with a “foreign country or with external elements endangering national security”, according to the statement, which does not name those arrested. More than 200 police officers were involved in the search of Apple Daily’s offices, and the government said a warrant had been obtained to search for evidence of an alleged violation of national security law. Trading in Next Digital’s shares was halted Thursday morning, according to a notice on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. No reason was given for the stop. When Hong Kong was handed over to China by the British in 1997, Beijing promised that the territory it could retain its freedoms would not end up on the mainland for 50 years. Critics now say those freedoms are diminishing as China tightens its grip on the territory, following the implementation of a sweeping national security law that bans secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion. The law has been used to arrest more than 100 pro-democracy figures since it was first implemented in June last year. toggle legend Vincent Yu / AP

Vincent Yu / AP The arrests of the newspaper’s editors also raised concerns about the future of press freedom in Hong Kong. This is the second time that Hong Kong Police Force has carried out an operation on Apple Daily, after police arrested founder Jimmy Lai and other executives last year on suspicion of violation or fraud of the law on national security. Lai is currently serving a 20-month prison sentence for his role in unauthorized rallies in 2019, during a period when Hong Kong has seen massive anti-government protests. Authorities froze Lai’s assets and shares in Next Digital last month.

