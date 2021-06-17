Connect with us

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L takes the lead in family SUVs

When the OG arrives, aspirants should watch and learn. In this case, the original SUV brand is Jeep, and it has just entered the booming family vehicle market with three rows of seats.

New from the ground up, Jeep’s 2021 Grand Cherokee L redefines one of the largest and most popular family vehicle classes with a winning combination of space, comfort, capability and functionality.

The six- or seven-passenger SUV offers off-road capabilities beyond dreams of family three-row haulers like the Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Explorer, Honda Pathfinder, Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, Subaru Ascent and Toyota Highlander.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L 2021 negotiates

It’s almost unfair to compare the Grand Cherokee L to these vehicles. They weren’t designed to withstand the torture Jeep engineers inflicted on the Grand Cherokee L. The only brand that expects so much from its SUVs is Land Rover.

But with prices starting at $ 36,995 $ 38,995 for all-wheel drive, the Grand Cherokee L competes with traditional family carriers, not Land Rover’s more expensive luxury lineup.

Second row of seats in the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

The Grand Cherokee L is Jeep’s first attempt to build a three-row SUV since the boxy Commander collapsed over a decade ago.

The existing five-passenger Grand Cherokee is immensely popular. Its combination of luxury, brand appeal, and off-road capability has made it a mainstay of the Jeep brand, just behind the Wrangler since its debut as a 1993 model. Despite this success, the lack of a The three-row model has deprived Jeep of 75% of the mid-size / family SUV market, which has exploded in recent years. Jeep expects the Grand Cherokee L to gain a lot of new customers and retain some who have left the brand for a three-row SUV.

