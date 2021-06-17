SEC Takes a Closer Look at Rule 10b5-1 Trading Plans on Rules Making and Enforcement Fronts: What Firms and Their Insiders Need to Know Now | Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP





In a June 7, 2021 address to the Wall Street Journal CFO Network Summit, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler (available here) (“Gensler’s June 7 Remarks”) highlighted areas of concern raised by the use of rule 10b5-1 trading plans by insiders and firms, and pointed to the possibility that regulatory solutions to these concerns are on the horizon. President Gensler made the same remarks in a public statement delivered days later at a meeting of the SEC Investor Advisory Committee (“IAC”) (available here) (“Gensler’s June 10 public statement from the IAC”). An eventful week culminated with the SEC’s release on the afternoon of Friday, June 11, of an updated regulatory program (available here) suggesting that the Chair’s ideas could be tested in the crucible of the public notice and comment process as early as October of this year. We summarize and assess the implications of the President’s recent statements below, following a brief substantive discussion of Rule 10b5-1, adopted over 20 years ago under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”). A brief history of rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act With the adoption by the SEC of Rule 10b5-1 in 2000, the agency created a new affirmative defense allowing officers, directors and their companies to show that specific purchases and / or sales of stocks or other equity securities on the public market have not been made. on the basis of “non-public material information (MNPI). The rule contains several requirements designed to prevent insider trading, the most important of which perhaps provides that defense is not available if an issuer or insider cannot demonstrate that a particular plan “has been entered into. in good faith and not as part of a plan or ploy to evade the prohibitions of this Rule 10b5-1. ”In the years that followed, however, critics in Congress and investors have accused the inherent weaknesses of rule 10b5-1 to facilitate questionable business practices at the expense of investor confidence in the integrity and fairness of the US securities market.1 SEC Chairman Gensler’s Comments on Rule 10b5-1 Plans President Gensler’s remarks last week indicate he’s receptive to criticism from Congress and investors, which has apparently prompted him to ask SEC staff for recommendations on how the agency “might refresh rule 10b5-1 “. As noted above, this regulatory proposal appears to be on a fast track. In his remarks, the Chairperson focused on the need to address the following areas of perceived deficiencies in Rule 10b5-1: No minimum cooling-off period between adoption of the plan and the first transaction: Citing academic research published in January 2021, one of whose co-authors participated in a roundtable discussion on 10b5-1 plans at the IAC meeting on June 10,2 President Gensler observed that “some bad actors” may view the absence of a mandatory minimum cooling-off period between the adoption of such plans and the first transaction under them as an opportunity for MNPI abuse. The president also noted bipartisan expressions of support from sources as diverse as his predecessor, President Jay Clayton,3 and current Commissioners Allison Herren Lee and Caroline Crenshaw,4 for proposals which could impose a delay of four to six months between the adoption of the plan and the first exchange. An approach imposing a relatively long minimum cooling-off period “therefore deserves further consideration” by the SEC, even if it exceeds the range of what would be accepted today as “best practice.”

Since Rule 10b5-1 does not specifically limit the adoption of multiple plans by companies or their insiders, some may be tempted to choose from a menu of plans to facilitate a particularly beneficial transaction. For this reason, the Chair asked staff to consider whether to require such limits. Intersection of rule 10b5-1 plans with share buybacks : President Gensler did not explain his latest request to staff “to consider other potential reforms to the rule, including the intersection with share buybacks.” We will therefore have to wait and see if he has a specific regulatory change in mind.6 What should businesses do now? Companies should carefully review the design and administration of their existing controls, policies and procedures established to ensure insider trading compliance, including, but not limited to, those governing the adoption, modification and termination of plans Rule 10b5-1. The SEC’s repeated warnings in recent years underscore the risk of SEC enforcement in this area, as the President pointed out last week: “As the rule currently stands, rescinding or changing any 10b5-1 plan calls into question whether it was entered into in good faith. If insiders do not act in good faith when using 10b5-1 plans, those plans will not offer them an affirmative defense. He went on to say, in his June 7 speech, that “SEC staff will use every tool in our toolkit to ensure that we identify and punish abuses of the 10b5-1 plans.” At the same time, as the President acknowledged, many companies have implemented various common sense measures now considered “best practices” to deter and prevent the misuse of MNPI by insiders. It is difficult to predict whether or not such measures will prevent the SEC from amending Rule 10b5-1 at this early stage, given the President’s belief that the application of best practices is inconsistent and may depend on ultimately data that the agency is able to collect. through the public comment process and other methods available to them. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor SEC developments on the regulatory and enforcement fronts and keep you updated. End Notes See, for example, letter from Senators Elizabeth Warren, Sherrod Brown and Chris Van Hollen to Acting SEC Chairman Allison Herren Lee dated February 10, 2021 (available here); HR 1528, Promotion of Transparent Standards for Company Insiders Act, 117th Congress, 1st session (2021-2022) (available here) (adopted by the House of Representatives on April 20, 2021, currently pending before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs chaired by Senator Brown); Letter to SEC President Elisse B. Walter from Jeff Mahoney, General Counsel, Council of Institutional Investors, dated December 28, 2012 (available here).≈ See David F. Larcker, Bradford Lynch, Phillip Quinn, Brian Tayan and Daniel E. Taylor, “Gaming the System: Three ‘Red Flags’ of Potential 10b5-1 Abuse” (January 19, 2021), available here. Professor de Wharton Taylor participated in a panel discussion on 10b5-1 plans, moderated by Cambria Allen-Ratzlaff, Director of Corporate Governance, UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust, joined by Keir Gumbs, Vice President and General Counsel Deputy of Uber Technologies, and Jeff Mahoney, Council of Institutional Investors General Counsel (whose written comments to ITC are available here), and also co-wrote an opinion piece on the subject with SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw, available here (“Crenshaw & Taylor”).≈ See letter from SEC Chairman Jay Clayton to the Honorable Brad Sherman, United States House of Representatives, dated September 14, 2020, available here; see also SEC Chairman Jay Clayton’s remarks to the Economic Club of New York, Putting Principles into Practice, the SEC from 2017-2020 (November 19, 2020) (“Clayton Remarks”), available here.≈ See Acting SEC President Allison Herren Lee’s Letter to Senator Elizabeth Warren), available here; Crenshaw & Taylor, note ii, above.≈ See SEC Division of Corporation Finance Exchange Act Rules Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation No. 120.17, available here.≈ Such suggestions have already been made in speeches by former SEC Chairman Clayton in 2020 (Clayton Remarks, note iii, above) and former SEC Commissioner Robert J. Jackson, Jr. in 2018. , in a speech at the Center for American Progress, available here.≈

