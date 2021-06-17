Australian unemployment fuels view RBA will not expand YCC

Subscribe to the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economy and subscribe to our Podcast.

Australian unemployment fell in May in response to a surge in hiring, further fueling expectations that Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe will not extend the schedule for the bank’s yield control measures next month.

The unexpected drop in the unemployment rate to 5.1% in May, despite the reduction in government support for employment, points to an accelerating recovery.

It will also likely reinforce speculation that the Reserve Bank of Australia will raise interest rates sooner than previously thought amid heightened global expectations of a withdrawal of stimulus following the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Strong labor market data showing the creation of 115,200 new jobs, nearly four times the expected amount, came less than two hours after Lowe mentionned the bank saw scenarios in which interest rates could rise in 2024.

Lowe said the July 6 decision whether or not to postpone the November 2024 bond yield target from the current April 2024 depended on the likelihood of an interest rate hike in the three coming years.

“The board will revisit these scenarios at its next meeting,” he told a conference at the Australian Farm Institute in Queensland.

The yield on sovereign bonds maturing in November 2024 jumped 12 basis points, with investors betting that a more hawkish Fed and stronger employment data support the RBA’s decision not to extend its control over yields. The spread between the April and November 2024 banknotes jumped to more than 30 basis points.

The Australian dollar rose and was trading at 76.31 cents US at 12:58 p.m. in Sydney.

Still, Lowe warned that there were few signs of the stronger wage growth needed for a sustained rise in inflation needed to raise rates. It was also too early to withdraw the RBA’s support for the economy through its bond purchases, he said. The bank will continue to buy beyond the second round of quantitative easing which currently expires in September, he added.

“The RBA’s bond purchase program is one of the factors underlying the accommodative conditions necessary for our economic recovery,” said the governor. “The key consideration in our decision here is how the RBA can best support the ongoing economic recovery.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says “A surprise increase in employment in Australia in May likely tipped the scales for the next central bank policy meeting in July.” “As a result, the RBA is now unlikely to shift its yield curve target towards the November 2024 bond.” – James McIntyre, economist. See the full report here

Australia has gone from recovery to expansion after recovering jobs and production lost during the pandemic and most economists also expect the RBA to oppose extending the return target. Lowe must also take into account that Fed officials are stepping up their expected pace of policy tightening.

Thursday’s employment data suggests the economy was able to absorb losses from the end of the government-signed JobKeeper wage subsidy in late March.

Altered Withdrawal

“The workforce data for May was excellent across the board,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed income strategy at the Royal Bank of Canada. “The data will bolster the RBA’s confidence in the ‘transition to strong and sustainable economic growth,’ Governor Lowe borrowing those adjectives from the Bank of Canada in a speech earlier this morning.”

The RBA and the Treasury expect employment to continue to strengthen, based on job vacancies and other forward-looking indicators. Still, there may also be lower readings to come after Melbourne was forced back to a two-week lockdown to contain a Covid-19 outbreak.

Among other details in today’s report:

Monthly hours worked increased 1.4% in May

Underemployment fell 0.3 percentage point to 7.4%

Under-utilization fell by 0.7 point to 12.5%

Full-time jobs increased by 97,500 in May and part-time jobs by 17,700

The unemployment rate is now back to February 2020 levels, said Bjorn Jarvis, head of labor statistics at ABS. “The drop in the unemployment rate continues to align with the sharp increase in job vacancies,” he added.

