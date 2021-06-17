Business
Cyber Security Expert Examines Possible Wegmans Customer Data Exposure
The company said it first learned of a possible breach in mid-April, but it just sent an email alert to customers on Wednesday.
Wegmans says about 3.2 million records have been exposed. Two of its cloud databases were inadvertently left open to potential outside access due to a previously undiscovered configuration issue. In play, the names, addresses, phone numbers, birthdays, shopping club numbers, e-mail addresses and passwords of its customers.
Cyber security expert Nick Francesco says businesses need to be careful. Hackers target databases pretty harshly.
“Because it has names and addresses, and all kinds of other information, it’s a great target for people trying to steal identities and all kinds of other stuff,” Francesco said.
Although Wegmans claims that the actual characters of customer passwords were not contained in the databases, Francesco as well as the company urge customers to immediately change their Wegmans passwords. Especially if you are using it for several different accounts.
“If you use it on Facebook, they have your Facebook account, etc. So start by figuring out where you used that password, change it at all of those places, and change it to something else,” Francesco said. .
The possible Wegmans breach came at a time when corporate security is under scrutiny. Recent breaches and ransomware attacks across the country have prompted the White House to speak directly to businesses.
“We cannot do it alone,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. She continued, “Business leaders have a responsibility to strengthen their cyber defenses to protect the American public and our economy.”
Paul Robinson is the National Sales Director for the Pittsford-based company IGI. He says Wegmans cybersecurity staff are some of the best in the country.
“It just shows how vicious and serious cybercrime is to break into an environment like this. They have the best people, the best technology, and it just happens,” said Robinson.
Wegmans claims that no card, banking or social security information was involved in this possible breach because it does not collect this type of information.
