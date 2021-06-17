Wise fintech to be listed directly on the London Stock Exchange





The offices of the London Stock Exchange Group can be seen in the City of London, Great Britain on December 29, 2017. REUTERS / Toby Melville / File Photo

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) – British fintech Wise on Thursday announced plans to take what will be the first direct listing of a tech company on the London Stock Exchange in London. The payments app, formerly known as TransferWise, chooses to sign up without raising funds, which will boost the UK government’s aspirations to attract more tech companies to its capital markets. The company said in a statement that it has been profitable since 2017, with an annual revenue growth rate of 54% over the past three years, reaching 421 million pounds ($ 588.77 million) in overall sales in 2021. The listing is expected to be finalized on July 5, with the company aiming for a free float of at least 25%, a deal bookrunner said. The move comes amid difficult market conditions during a volatile year for stock quotes in Europe, with at least two initial public offerings (IPOs) canceled in recent weeks. In London, the IPOs of Deliveroo and Alphawave both debuted on the stock exchange and are trading well below their listing prices. “Wise is used to defying convention, and this list is no exception,” said co-founder and CEO Kristo Krmann. “A direct listing allows us to expand the ownership of Wise in a less costly and more transparent manner, in line with our mission,” he added. Wise was founded in 2010 by Krmann, a former consultant at PwC and Deloitte, and fellow Estonian Taavet Hinrikus, who was previously Chief Strategy Officer at Skype. The pair have opted for a dual-class share structure that will allow them to retain control of the votes while attracting clients and “other like-minded investors” to its shareholder base. The dual-class structure could reignite the debate among UK investors seen earlier this year with the listing of Deliveroo. Dual-class share structures are a common feature of technology companies listed in the US, but are frowned upon by some UK investors as they can give executives inordinate influence over shareholder votes relative to the size of the company. their holdings. At present, companies listed in London cannot have a two-class structure and access the lucrative FTSE indices at the same time, although this is set to change if the recommendations of a recent quotation review are put. in place. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are the main advisers of the transaction. ($ 1 = 0.7151 pounds) Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia Editing by Rachel Armstrong Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos