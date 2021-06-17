Stock markets today: Fed hawkish; Biden-Putin; Cummings WhatsApps; CureVac

Hello. A hawkish Fed, a Biden-Putin “victory”, a Westminster drama and the plunge of a vaccine manufacturer. Here’s what moves the markets.

Talk talk

US interest rate agents have started a discussion about reduce bond purchases, in a way. “You can think of this meeting as a discussion meeting, if you like,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference after the central bank released forecasts that show it anticipates two rate hikes by the end of 2023, predicting a faster-than-expected pace of tightening. The US dollar jumped up 0.9% in its biggest daily gain this year. Equity investors, meanwhile, fear the update could weigh on more expensive areas of the market.

Victory of sorts

US President Joe Biden said he handed Vladimir Putin a list of critical infrastructure that should be banned from being hacked, and also confronted the Russian leader over human rights violations at a summit in Geneva on Wednesday. . Still, Biden said he sees the possibility of improving bilateral relations. In turn, Putin said the United States and Russia would return their ambassadors to their posts, and the two sides agreed to hold talks on arms control, cybersecurity and diplomatic relations. While there was never any expectation that the summit would solve the two nations’ many problems, Putin shared Biden’s assessment that the summit alone was some sort of victory.

I do not think so

The Westminster soap opera continues after Dominic Cummings, former aide to Boris Johnson, posted WhatsApp messages showing the British Prime Minister called Health Secretary Matt Hancock “totally desperate” during the early stages of the pandemic. While making an entertaining read, it will be unwanted drama for a government that is just pushed back its plan to lift restrictions on coronaviruses as a more infectious variant spreads quickly. Asked by reporters whether Johnson had “full confidence” in Hancock, a spokesperson replied: “Yes”. When asked if he was desperate, Hancock said: “I do not think so.”

CureVac Dives

A vaccine manufacturer touted by Tesla boss Elon Musk lost almost half of its value in after-hours U.S. trade as preliminary analysis found his Covid-19 vaccine was only 47% effective – well below the high bar set by others messenger RNA shots. The interim results of the CureVac study, clouded by the proliferation of viral variants, call into question the future of the vaccine. However, CureVac will complete its trial and plan to seek approval. The spread of variants is also a testament to how the pandemic has evolved since the first major vaccine clinical trials last year.

To come up…

European stocks are expected to open lower, as the focus is on the Fed. Today features pricing decisions for Switzerland and Norway, as well as profits from shoemaker Dr. Martens and auto parts retailer Halfords. In the United States, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will testify on the 2022 federal budget proposal while software giant Adobe and retailer Kroger give profits. One thing that won’t be on the agenda is the long-awaited decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission whether or not to approve a Bitcoin ETF, after regulators delayed the decision, which was expected today.

And finally, here’s what interests Cormac Mullen this morning

As investors debate how much of a hawkish pivot came from US policymakers last night – did the markets just fight the Fed and win? – the clearest consensus was that this meant a boost for the dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index closed almost 1% higher, its biggest move in about a year. The hawkish turn prompted Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank to drop calls for a euro rally against the greenback and TD Securities has suggested a broad dollar rally over the summer months. While many dollar bears have cut short bets this week amid speculation the Fed may surprise, a quick glance suggests there is still a long way to go. From a low of around $ 4 billion year-to-date in April, speculators have raised net short dollar bets to around $ 14 billion, according to the latest aggregate data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The gauge has (once again) broken its downtrend from the peak in March of last year. Of course, a lot will now depend on the direction of real yields – which rose overnight – but the Fed has just reopened the door to a period of dollar strength.

Cormac Mullen is a multi-asset reporter and editor for Bloomberg News in Tokyo.

