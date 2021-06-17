Xcel doesn’t expect a big power purchase in the Colorado heatwave





Remember the winter when Colorado’s energy companies had to scramble to buy natural gas at exorbitant prices? This should not happen again during this hot streak.

DENVER Two consecutive days of 100 degree heat in Denver. Remember a month ago when the weather was overcast and rainy? Remember four months ago when it was below zero and Colorado’s energy companies had to scramble to buy natural gas at exorbitant prices? By the way, Colorado state regulators have yet to complete hearings on whether or not energy companies, like Xcel and Black Hills, will get permission to pass these costs on to customers, but it seems increasingly likely that they will be able to pass these costs along. RELATED: Colorado Energy Companies Spent $ 755 Million On Cold Snap, Say It Could Have Been Worse RELATED: Xcel Customers Could Be Charged An Additional $ 264 Over 2 Years After February’s Cold Snap Is there something similar that customers can now expect with a 90 and 100 degree day range? “I don’t expect this to ever be exactly the way we had a case in February, but there are times when we compensate and sometimes buy power from the market in the summer,” said Hollie Velasquez Horvath, Senior Director of State Affairs. at Xcel Energy. In February, energy companies like Xcel and Black Hills had to buy natural gas on the spot at very high prices because many companies needed natural gas on the spot. The need to purchase electricity immediately does not appear to be a concern at this time. “We could actually get to California sometimes and eventually buy power from some of the power they produce as well, and vice versa,” Velasquez Horvath said. “The Texas grid is not really connected to the rest of the United States. Our grid is also connected to the Western Interconnect in Colorado so that we can draw electricity, ”said Ian Lange, director of minerals and energy economics at the Colorado School of Mines. “Washington can send electricity a little east and Idaho can send a little east, so eventually that would happen to us. Obviously you wouldn’t send electricity directly, say from Seattle to Colorado, but everyone would push a little east and he would get some here if need be, where Texas is on a different interconnect. He couldn’t ask Oklahoma or the US for help. Arkansas. “ This is where Texas residents are most at risk from price fluctuations right now. Colorado can get help from several states that may not have such a rise in the price of natural gas or electricity. And in the summer there are more options. If Xcel needed power immediately, it could buy natural gas to run its power plants, or it could buy power directly from other states, whichever is more cost effective. “In the winter when people are freezing, you can’t say, oh, give me more electricity if fewer people have electric heat,” Lange said. RELATED: Denver Breaks Another Heat Record, 100 This Afternoon RELATED: How The Heat Wave Affects The Companies That Fix Your Air Conditioning SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full episodes of Next starring Kyle Clark https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

