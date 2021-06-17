Exclusive – India suspends proposal to cut import tariffs on edible oils: sources





NEW DELHI / MUMBAI (Reuters) – India has suspended a proposal to cut import tariffs on edible oils as cooking oil prices start to decline in the global market after reaching levels records, two government officials and an industry official told Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man loads empty containers of edible oil onto a roadside tricycle in Calcutta, India August 27, 2015. REUTERS / Rupak De Chowdhuri / File Photo The world’s largest vegetable oil importer was considering slashing tariffs after domestic soybean and palm oil prices more than doubled last year, hitting consumers already stung by record fuel prices and declining incomes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We are not reducing import duties now, a longer term solution must be found. Cutting tariffs is not a lasting solution, said a government official with knowledge of the case who asked not to be identified. A second official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the decision to leave the import tariff structure unchanged was made as prices now cooled in the overseas market, also pushing prices down. interiors. The idea is to closely monitor international prices and world supplies, and if the situation warrants it, to relaunch the proposal to reduce the obligation to protect the interests of consumers and farmers, the official said. Yet even after the recent correction of over 20%, Indian edible oil prices are still around double their level of a year ago. Household consumption is expected to decline as long as prices remain high. Demand from wholesale buyers like hotels, restaurants and bakeries had already plummeted after authorities imposed local closures in response to a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections in recent months, dealers said. As India considered lowering import duties on vegetable oil, benchmark palm oil prices in Malaysia have fallen by nearly a quarter in the past month, leaving a bit of respite for importing countries. India meets nearly two-thirds of its edible oil demand through imports, levying a 32.5% tariff on palm oil imports, while crude soybeans and soybean oil are taxed at 35%. It buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, and soybean and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine and Russia. In addition to reducing government revenues, any reduction in import duties could give foreign suppliers the opportunity to raise prices, as palm oil exporters have done in the past, the senior official said. . This should not be repeated, the official said. New Delhi has made efforts to increase oilseed production and reduce dependence on expensive imports. We told the government it was not the right time to cut taxes. Farmers have started planting soybeans and peanuts. The tariff reduction would give them the wrong signal, a senior industry official said. Indian farmers have started planting soybeans and peanuts in the south and west of the country, with the monsoon covering around two-thirds of the country. Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, Aftab Ahmed and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Simon Cameron-Moore

