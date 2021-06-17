BlackRock to Acquire Climate Change Scenario Model from Baringa Partners Through New Long-Term Partnership

LONDON–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) and Baringa Partners today announced the signing of a definitive agreement allowing BlackRock to acquire and integrate the industry-leading climate change scenario model Baringas in BlackRocks Aladdin Climate technology. The new long-term partnership is an important milestone for both companies as they collaborate to set the standard for modeling the impacts of climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy on financial assets for investors, banks and other customers.

Baringa and BlackRock will combine their expertise to develop climate risk models underlying Aladdin Climate, as well as to innovate other climate analysis solutions. Through this partnership, Baringa will use Aladdin Climate’s core capabilities as part of its growing global advisory work to advise financial services, governments, regulators and clients across industries on risk. climate change and the development of net zero strategies.

As the reallocation of capital to sustainable investing strategies continues – with more than $ 2.3 trillion in assets under management in sustainability funds around the world in the first quarter of 20211 – understanding the potential impacts of climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy on their portfolios remains a complex issue for investors. As the number of governments and businesses committing to net zero value continues to grow alongside increasing regulatory requirements for climate-related information disclosure, businesses and investors alike are looking for solutions to help assess climate risk.

Sudhir Nair, Global Head of Aladdin Business at BlackRock Comments, Investors and businesses increasingly recognize that climate risk presents investment risk. Through this partnership with Baringa, we are raising the industry bar for climate analysis and risk management tools, so clients can create and customize more sustainable portfolios. The integration of Baringas models and the continued collaboration between our companies will enhance the capabilities of Aladdin Climates, helping our clients understand transition risks in more industries and regions than ever before.

Colin Preston, Global Head of Climate Solutions at Baringa said: Climate change is the number one challenge and opportunity of our generation. After developing the leading climate change scenario model, we are excited to partner with BlackRock to accelerate adoption of this solution by organizations around the world. The integration of Baringas’ climate change scenario model into the BlackRocks Aladdin platform will inform the reallocation of capital in the global economy, accelerating the transition to net zero.

Baringa has developed its advanced climate scenario modeling capabilities over 20 years of experience. Baringas solutions support net zero commitments, TCFD reporting, regulatory reporting, investment and capital allocation strategies, as well as climate risk management capacity development. As a leading solution in the financial services industry, Baringas’ Climate Change Scenario Model informs clients with assets totaling over $ 15 trillion; support climate risk management and capital reallocation to achieve net zero.

BlackRock began developing Aladdin Climate to fill a void in climate risk analysis by creating technology to help clients better understand and mitigate the financial impacts associated with climate change on their portfolios. Aladdin Climate is offered through the Aladdin platform and is used by the BlackRocks Financial Markets Advisory (FMA) group to provide sustainability advisory services to clients. It measures both the impacts of physical risks, such as extreme weather events, and transition risks – such as policy changes, new technologies and energy supply at the financial instrument and portfolio level.

About BlackRock

The goal of BlackRocks is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As an investor trustee and a leading fintech provider, we help millions of people build savings for their lifetimes by making investing easier and more affordable. For more information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

About Baringa

Baringa Partners is an independent business and technology consultancy that operates worldwide with offices in the United States, Asia, Europe, United Kingdom and Australia. Baringa has developed the world’s best capacity for climate scenario modeling and temperature alignment. For more information, please visit www.baringa.com/climaterisk or send an email to [email protected]

About Aladdin

Aladdin is BlackRocks’ end-to-end portfolio management, risk management and operations platform used by institutional investors including asset managers, pension funds, insurers, banks and corporate treasurers. It combines sophisticated risk analyzes with comprehensive portfolio management, trading and operations tools on a single, unified platform. Also personalized for wealth managers, Aladdin provides a common language throughout the investment lifecycle and enables a culture of risk transparency among users.

About the Baringas Climate Change Scenario Model

Baringa has developed industry-leading climate scenario modeling capabilities through the firm’s specialist experience advising governments, energy and financial services clients on climate risk over the past 20 years. The Climate Change Scenario Model is used by clients who have assets totaling more than $ 15 trillion. (pre-announcement with BlackRock)

1 Sources: Simfund, Morningstar Sustainable Investment Overall for US MFs; Broadridge RIScreened, Integrated RI for Non-US MFs, GBI Sust., Sustainability Linked for Global ETFs; data as of March 2021. Excludes pension funds and closed-end funds. Sustainable US money market fund not included in the Morningstars scoring methodology.