UK government spent $ 1.2 million a week to subsidize Tesla cars

Government program spent $ 61.3million to lower the cost of Tesla cars for UK consumers in 2020

Tesla’s premium vehicles have now effectively been excluded from the program, but experts say the company will continue to dominate the UK market

A government program was spending millions each month to subsidize the cost of You’re here (US: TSLA) Premium cars for UK consumers, new figures show, raising concerns that taxpayers’ money is not being used effectively to support the energy transition.

An Investors Chronicle analysis found that state subsidies for Tesla engines skyrocketed as their popularity rose last year, before the government decided to exclude expensive vehicles like those sold by the Elon Musks company of the program in March. Now industry watchers are questioning whether these incentives were necessary in the first place, arguing that Tesla will continue to dominate the UK electric car market even without the subsidies.

According to IC’s review of public disclosures, the Transport Department spent at least $ 61.3 million to lower the price of new Tesla cars for UK drivers in 2020, which equates to nearly $ 1.2 million per week. That’s 66% more than what it spent in 2019, reflecting increased sales of Tesla vehicles in the UK after the company launched a right-hand drive version of its popular Model 3.

Tesla isn’t the only automaker to benefit from state funding since 2011, the government has invested at least $ 1.1 billion in the program, which currently aims to drive sales of zero-emission vehicles by paying up to 2,500 of the purchase price of the plug-in. Vehicles. But, as the British rushed to buy Tesla’s trendy motors, the taxpayer recently spent significantly more to subsidize his cars than those made by other companies.

Of the 19 automakers identified by the IC as beneficiaries of the program in 2020, none have received as much as Tesla through the program. That year, the transportation department paid the Musks company more than twice as much as it did Bmw (FROM: BMW), Renault (FR: RNO) or Hyundai (KR: 005380) manufacturers who have all produced more affordable electric vehicles than Tesla. Today analysts and activists say the initial decision to include more expensive cars in the program was a government oversight.

There is already enough money wasted to support Tesla, said Simon Youel, policy manager at sustainable economy advocacy group Positive Money, noting the company’s “hugely inflated share price”.

The government decided in March to lower the maximum price of cars eligible for the subsidy from 50,000 to 35,000. The Model 3, which has become the most popular pure electric vehicle on UK roads, is available new at from around 40,000 copies. These more expensive vehicles, the government said, are typically purchased by drivers who can afford to change without a taxpayer subsidy.

The move came weeks after a critical report from the National Audit Office questioned the effectiveness of the grants. He pointed out that nearly half of the low-emission cars purchased since 2019 were not eligible for the program, either because they were too expensive or because they emitted too much carbon, suggesting that the subsidies do not constitute a significant incentive for consumers. Even with the subsidies, he added, zero-emission cars are still 13,000 more expensive on average.

Tesla’s taxpayer futhe

Whitehall’s huge funding for Tesla underscores how the shift to electric cars is driven by public and private investment; the UK government is not alone in seeking ways to encourage the purchase of plug-in engines.

Due to their higher production costs, these vehicles are even more expensive to buy in most places, and the sales of electric car makers in any given country are largely dependent on the size of the subsidies available. In Norway, where the government has exempted electric vehicles from VAT, road tax and the country’s heavy vehicle purchase tax, more new electric cars have been sold this year than conventional motors.

Tesla, whose success made Musk the richest person in the world in January, has already been criticized by those who say his growth has been fueled by the generous state initiatives he enjoys around the world. In 2015, the Los Angeles Times found that Tesla and other companies run by Musk had received an estimated $ 4.9 billion (3.5 billion) in support from various government programs.

But, according to independent car analyst Matthias Schmidt, the exclusion of Tesla from the UK program is unlikely to impact the company’s popularity in its largest European market: subsidies, which in 2020 were capped at 3,000, was only a fraction of Tesla’s retail price. cars. More importantly, many EVs in the UK are not sold to individuals but as company cars, and businesses should continue to benefit from the tax benefits available on all zero emission vehicles.

The reductions in the scheme will affect more traditional carmakers, who are under pressure to increase their production of electric vehicles after the introduction of fines for those who fail to meet CO2 emissions targets. Schmidt pointed out that some of those manufacturers cut prices almost immediately after the changes to make sure they were still eligible for the program, while Tesla kept prices above 35,000.

It was almost proof that [Tesla] are sufficiently convinced that they do not need subsidies, he added.

Responding to figures compiled by the IC, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation said the subsidies had been refocused on more affordable cars, as this is where most motorists will look and where tax dollars will go. no more difference.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.