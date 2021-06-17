Airlines, banks and other companies across the world have been hit by the latest web blackoutExBulletin





toggle legend Rick Rycroft / AP

Rick Rycroft / AP Several large corporations, financial institutions and airlines from the United States to Australia and Hong Kong suffered brief online outages Thursday due to a third-party IT vendor. The outage appeared to impact each company’s website and mobile apps. Internet monitoring websites including ThousandEyes and Downdetector.com have shown disruption across the world. In Australia, major banks and airlines were affected by the outage, impacting midday business. It all comes a week after a similar major outage at Fastly, the cloud services company. On June 8, dozens of sites including the New York Times, CNN, some Amazon sites, Twitch, Reddit, The Guardian and the UK government home page were impacted. It took Australia’s Commonwealth Bank at least an hour to start seeing services return to normal on Thursday after its tech woes. The bank tweeted that it was “Emergency investigation into the breakdown” which affected several of its services. Virgin Australia, an airline, has reported that its website and “Customer Contact Center” have been affected. The company declared a problem with the “Akamai Content Delivery System” was the root cause of service problems around the world. “Virgin Australia was one of many organizations to experience an outage in Akamai’s content delivery system today and we are working with them to ensure that the necessary steps are taken to prevent these outages from happening again. “the company said in a statement. Akamai is a third-party system used for authentication of the airline’s computer network. Akamai Technologies did not immediately respond to NPR’s request for comment. Major airlines in the United States, including Delta, American, Southwest and United, suffered outages around 1 a.m. EST. Financial institutions, Discover and Navy Federal Credit Union also suffered from technological problems. Hong Kong Stock Exchange, one of the biggest in the world, was also impacted by technical problems in the middle of the day.







