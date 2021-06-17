Controversial and Expensive New Alzheimer’s Drug May Not Work, But Some in Northeast Ohio See Hope

CLEVELAND, Ohio Some Alzheimer’s patients are willing to use their retirement savings to pay for aducanumab, the first-of-its-kind treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

Cleveland Clinic geriatrician Dr Babak Tousi said his patients knew the path to US Food and Drug Administration drug approval last week was controversial as experts remain divided on whether possibility of actually slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. They also know that it has serious side effects, can be expensive, and does not cure the disease.

They are always ready to take a chance.

Many times people ask me: Has memory improved for your patient who received this medicine? No, this drug does not go back in time, Tousi says. What you can expect is that in maybe a year you call your doctor and say your memory hasn’t changed much. It’s as good as you can expect.

Aducanumab, also known by the brand name Aduhelm, is for people with the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Anyone with moderate or advanced cognitive decline, when connections between brain cells have been severely interrupted, are unlikely to benefit.

However, the drug could represent a breakthrough for many of the 6 million adults in the United States living with Alzheimer’s disease. Treatment so far has largely focused on symptom management, but aducanumab is the first drug designed to slow cognitive decline.

This could mean more time for individuals to actively participate in their daily lives, to have more independence and to hold onto their memories, said Lindsay Walker, executive director of the Cleveland chapter of the Alzheimers Association.

While the Alzheimers Association has been a strong supporter of the approval, many medical experts remain divided over its effectiveness.

Aducanumab reduces the amyloid plaques that build up in the brain of a person with Alzheimer’s disease. These plaques damage brain cells, affecting memory and function. The hope is that by reducing these plaques, aducanumab could slow the progression of the disease.

Rocky road before – and after – FDA approval

The FDA based its June 7 approval on a pair of studies conducted by Biogen, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company that developed aducanumab. Data from one study were positive, but the other was negative. The standard for the approval of an Alzheimer’s disease drug has been two positive studies, said Dr. Alan Lerner, director of the Center for Brain Health and Memory at University Hospitals.

This is the first time that the FDA has approved a new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease since 2003.

The approval was controversial in part because the FDA didn’t base it on patient outcomes. Instead, he based the approval on biomarkers indicating that aducanumab reduced amyloid plaques in the brain.

There is no doubt that [aducanumab] removes amyloid plaques from the brain. It’s a fact, says Lerner. But whether this actually results in an improvement or a slowing down of the disease is a fairly liberal interpretation of the data.

FDA stated that the reduction in amyloid accumulation was reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit to patients.

Said Tousi: For our field, it was a bit new, to approve something based on biomarkers and not on clinical outcome.

The approval also came over objections from an independent panel of experts convened by the FDA. Going against an advisory committee recommendation hardly ever happens, Lerner said.

The controversy has continued since the approval. Three FDA commissioners resigned in protest, with a doctor calling the approval the worst FDA approval decision I can remember, according to The New York Times.

The controversy is revealing that there are still many unknowns surrounding the drug, Lerner and Tousi said.

Everyone agrees that these data are not perfect, said Tousi, who has led clinical trials of aducanumab in clinics. I think the group that was most in favor of it said, let’s look at the big picture. Yes, [aducanumab] removed the amyloid plaque. A study has shown that [disease] the progress decreased or slowed down, even if the other did not show it. So this is the start.

Tousi said he would consider prescribing aducanumab to a patient with mild cognitive impairment, but only after a discussion with patients and families that covers realistic expectations, financial considerations and side effects. The proper guidelines for the use of drugs are still evolving, he said.

The pharmaceutical company Biogen markets the new drug against Alzheimer’s disease under the brand name Aduhelm. There are 6 million Americans aged 65 or older living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. (Biogen via AP)PA

The high price adds to the controversy

The other big controversy surrounding aducanumab is its cost. Biogen has priced the drug at $ 56,000 per year, although insurance may reduce out-of-pocket payments to patients. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have yet to weigh in on how much the drug could cost patients, but an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation has determined Medicare subscribers could pay up to $ 11,500 per year.

The Kaiser report also notes that most patients will not pay $ 11,500, indicating that the majority of traditional Medicare beneficiaries have additional insurance, such as Medigap, employer-sponsored retiree coverage, or Medicaid. , which would cover all or part of the coinsurance.

The price to pay could be a deterrent for some patients with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.

Akron residents Donna Sedmock, 76, was diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease two years ago and said she was ready to take aducanumab if she met the criteria for treatment. But cost will be a key factor in that decision, her husband Matthew Sedmock said.

Costs will always be of great concern, he said. So while I share the joy [Alzheimers] The association thinks it’s never a gift. Money is always a concern.

Alzheimer’s disease is already very expensive; experts have estimated that by 2050, the cost of caring for people living with Alzheimer’s disease could reach $ 1.1 trillion.

Walker acknowledged that the high price could be a barrier, but said the Alzheimer’s Association will do everything in their power to make the drug more affordable.

We have to make sure that everyone can have access to it, she said.

Some are always ready to try the drug

Bay Village resident Jenny Knap was one of 20 participants in the Clinics trial that began in 2015. At the time, she suffered from mild cognitive impairment and a high risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Knap, 69, was initially in the placebo group in clinical trials, but received aducanumab after 18 months. She believes the medication, along with certain lifestyle changes, helped slow her cognitive decline.

Our hope is that this approval will allow more people to feel the hope we have of my receipt of the drug, Knap said in an email. Even though this drug may not be as effective as hoped, we still want it to be a step in the right direction.

Even though aducanumab is not effective, Donna Sedmock believes it would be worth taking it or any other drug developed in the future. She believes that taking it could help medical experts determine if drugs like aducanumab might help other people with Alzheimer’s disease.

If there’s anything there, to be completely honest, I’m ready to be a guinea pig, she said.

Lerner and Tousi both said they should discuss aducanumab with a patient before determining if it is right for them. This discussion would focus on realistic expectations, financial considerations and side effects.

These side effects could be significant, Lerner said. About a quarter of patients in clinical trials have developed brain swelling, so patients will need to have brain scans after their seventh and tenth injections, he said. For this reason, aducanumab is not recommended for anyone who has had a previous brain hemorrhage.

Recommendations will be made on a case-by-case basis, with significant input from the patient, Lerner said. But he knows that many patients will eventually want to take a drug that could slow cognitive decline, even if it hasn’t been proven.

It would be worth something to people, whether that’s the difference between staying home or going to a nursing home, Lerner said. Or if that’s the difference between being able to remember the names of your grandchildren or not.

Approval offers hope for future drug development

The Alzheimers Association has been a major proponent of aducanumab, with President and CEO Harry Johns calling the approval a victory for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.

Prior to approval, many pharmaceutical and biotech companies may not have been willing to invest in finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. But the Alzheimers Association believes the approval could lead to more investment.

Theres going to be more focused on better treatment, Walker said. Theres going to be more research-oriented. I just think there is hope now.

The Sedmocks also said they were hopeful the approval could lead to more research.

In other cases, drug approval by the FDA has led to more research and better options down the road, Lerner said.

Tacrine, who in 1993 became the first drug approved for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, was a terrible drug that had to be taken four times a day and caused a host of side effects, Lerner said. But its approval paved the way for other, more effective drugs.

In a sense, we’ve seen this movie before, Lerner said. And I think it’s a big step forward.