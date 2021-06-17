GM and Ford outdo each other in investments in electric vehicles | New

DETROIT (AP) General Motors will increase spending on electric and autonomous vehicles and add two battery factories in the United States, as it is betting consumers will eagerly switch from gasoline to new technology.
The announcements came on Wednesday as Ford, its crosstown rival, said its entire line of Lincoln luxury brands will be electric or gas-electric hybrid by 2030, including four fully electric vehicles.
For months, automakers outdid themselves with announcements of electric vehicles, which fueled price hikes at both companies.
GM has not given details on where it will build the new plants, but CFO Paul Jacobson said they would be similar in size to two plants currently under construction in Lordstown, Ohio, and Spring Hill, Tennessee. . These factories will each employ more than 1,000 workers and cost approximately $ 2.3 billion.
The new factories were due to arrive later in the decade, but are now expected to be operational around 2025. They are part of GM’s plan to spend $ 35 billion on electric and autonomous vehicles from 2020 to 2025. The company also said that she would change more. The capacity of the US electric vehicle assembly plant, but gave no details on Wednesday.
GM previously announced that it would spend $ 27 billion on the development of electric and autonomous vehicles by 2025 as it rolls out 30 new electric vehicles around the world. Jacobson said the company will increase the number of electric vehicles but gave no details. GM has set a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.
Electric vehicles accounted for less than 2% of vehicle sales in the United States last year, mostly in luxury brands. But industry analysts predict strong growth later in the decade as electric vehicles overtake early adopters.
Jacobson said GM is having success with a new version of its Chevrolet Bolt hatchback and new Bolt small SUV, giving it confidence that electric vehicle adoption is reaching an inflection point. “It really is no regrets capital. We know we are going to need these battery factories to achieve our goals.”
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said GM and Ford continually try to outdo each other with electric vehicle announcements. “This is an electric vehicle arms race going on in Detroit with Ford and GM competing for market and share of mind in this green tidal wave,” Ives said in an e- mail.
The two automakers, he said, are competing for what is expected to be a $ 5,000 billion market over the next decade. GM came out earlier than Ford, which is trying to “catch up and not be seen as the little brother,” he said.
Also on Wednesday, GM raised its forecast for pre-tax profits for the first half of the year from $ 5.5 billion to between $ 8.5 billion and $ 9.5 billion, with net income of $ 6.2 billion to $ 7 billion.
Jacobson said the increase comes as GM continues to see strong demand for its vehicles, and because it has been able to mitigate production losses due to a global shortage of computer chips. He said GM is unlikely to be able to build up its depleted inventory until the middle or end of next year.
GM, Jacobson said, was able to pull some chip shipments from the third quarter. It forecasts $ 2 billion to $ 3 billion in additional costs in the second half of the year. For example, the prices of chips and raw materials are starting to rise due to a coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia.
Due to chip-related plant closings and continued strong demand, many dealerships are running out of vehicles, Jacobson said. “We continue to see the chip issues, as they decrease, still being there in 22,” he said.
GM has also announced other deals to sell its battery and hydrogen technology to other companies. GM has announced that it will build two electric vehicles for EV and its hydrogen partner Honda, and that it will supply hydrogen fuel cells for Liebherr Aerospace.
Also on Wednesday, Ford said Lincoln’s first all-electric vehicle would go on sale next year, but gave no details. The company said that by the middle of the decade, it expects half of Lincoln’s global sales to be zero-emission vehicles.
GM shares rose 1.3% to $ 61.58 on Wednesday afternoon, near a record high. Ford shares edged down to $ 14.97.
GM also said CEO Mary Barra was in Washington to meet with lawmakers and President Joe Biden’s administration on federal pollution and fuel economy standards.
Biden is in the process of rescinding former President Donald Trump’s lower pollution limits and plans to announce stricter standards in July.
On CNBC Wednesday, Barra said she was optimistic lawmakers would expand tax credits to jump-start electric vehicle purchases. Currently, there is a federal credit of $ 7,500 for electric vehicle buyers, and there are proposals to extend it up to $ 12,500. But as soon as a manufacturer sells 200,000 electric vehicles, the tax credit gradually disappears. GM and Tesla have hit the cap and can no longer offer the credit.
“We really believe that being a trailblazer shouldn’t be something that’s penalized when we look at the adoption of electric vehicles,” said Barra. “We are moving forward with a full portfolio, but we think it will be important to level the playing field, that everyone has the same opportunity.”