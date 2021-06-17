Internet blackout affects business websites in Australia and beyond.





The websites of several large companies in Australia and beyond briefly stopped working for many users on Thursday, in what analysts said was an issue caused by downtime on a US-based hosting platform. United States. The outage was the second failure in the past two weeks that appeared to demonstrate widespread reliance on a handful of companies that maintain the plumbing that underpins the global internet. Thursday’s disruption hit several Australian banks, the airline Virgo Australia and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, among other companies. Service outages have also been reported on the websites of companies in Germany, India and elsewhere. Just as these websites failed, the Downdetector.com website, which tracks internet interruptions, said user reports showed a peak of possible problems at Akamai, a Massachusetts-based service provider. Downdetector.com said reports started to rise around 12:10 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday and started to decline about an hour later.

Cyber ​​security experts in Australia wrote on social media that the disruption at Akamai appeared to be the cause of the website failures. The company said in a brief statement that it is aware of the issue and is working to restore services. In Australia, the blackout affected the online and mobile banking services of three major banks ANZ, Commonwealth and Westpac as well as small banks, including ME and Macquarie. Residents complained on social media about being stuck at supermarket checkouts with no way to pay for groceries or being stranded at gas stations and unable to pay for fuel.

Westpac said in a statement that some of its services were affected by an issue today with a third-party provider, while ANZ said it was affected by an incident related to an external provider. The Commonwealth Bank said it had been affected by a technology blackout. The country’s other major bank, National Australia Bank, said its services had not been affected.

The Australian Post Office said that a external failure had affected some of its services. Virgin Australia said in a declaration that this was one of many organizations experiencing an outage in Akamai’s content delivery system today, and we are working with them to ensure that the necessary steps are taken to prevent these outages from happening again. Around 2 a.m. EST in the United States, or late Thursday afternoon in Australia, a few Australian banks said their services were back online.

Over the past week, several major websites, including those of the UK government, The New York Times, CNN, The Financial Times and The Guardian, were briefly unavailable. Many affected sites appeared to have been restored after just under an hour. The outage was linked to Fastly, a cloud computing service provider used by businesses around the world to operate their websites. Fastly, who is based in San Francisco, later said the issue was identified and was being addressed.







