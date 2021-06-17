Halfords Reports 184% Increase in Profits Amid Global Bicycle Shortage | Halford





Halfords has warned of persistent bicycle shortages around the world as it nearly tripled its profits after increased bicycle sales during the pandemic. The bicycle and auto retailer said its pre-tax profits rose 184% to $ 64.5 million in the year through April 2, as total sales rose nearly 14% to 1.3 billion. Growth was driven by a 54% increase in sales of cycling products in established stores as the country turned to two-wheelers for recreation and socially distant alternatives to public transportation. Sales of e-bikes and e-scooters were particularly strong, up 94%. Graham Stapleton, Managing Director, said: Sourcing was and remains a challenge, but if needed, we quickly adapted specifications and components to alleviate production bottlenecks and worked with new suppliers to secure a constant supply of bikes throughout the year. Cycling performance offset a 12% drop in automotive products at Halfords stores, as the number of cars on the road fell by a quarter last year. Auto Group’s auto service group also increased sales by nearly 32% as it helped families get cars back on the road after downtime during shutdowns by sending technicians home with a new one. fleet of 143 vans. Halfords is now aiming to add 60 more vans in the coming year and is looking to acquire other auto service companies as it plans to increase its garage count to 550 from 374 currently. Covid-19 was clearly the biggest challenge faced by a retailer, but we have also faced Brexit, container shortages, port congestion and more recently the blockade of the Suez Canal. Our performance shows not only the resilience of our core business and the relevance of our strategy, but also the importance of our progress in creating a more efficient and profitable company, said Managing Director Graham Stapleton. The group’s profits were boosted by a radical overhaul of its store base, including the closure of 22 Cycle Republic outlets and 42 Halfords stores last year, a move that will save more than $ 15 million. dollars per year in costs. Meanwhile, online sales more than doubled to more than two-fifths of the group’s total. Halfords said demand for bikes and cycling products has remained strong in recent weeks, rising 42% in the nine weeks since April 2. It has tripled its bicycle-building capacity to meet demand and said it repaired and maintained more than a million bikes last year as the country digged old wheel sets in sheds and garages. Sales are expected to remain strong as restrictions on overseas travel and a return to more normal driving helped cycling and motor touring sales. Sign up for the daily Business Today email The increased adoption of cycling over the past year is expected to continue thanks to government-backed investments in infrastructure and societal needs to tackle climate change. However, Halfords warned that its performance would likely be affected by continuing shortages of cycling products, while profit margins would be squeezed as it slashed prices for automotive products. The overall economic outlook remains difficult, with consumers likely to be more cautious, said Graham Stapleton, managing director. The dramatic acceleration in online shopping and a more difficult economic situation have brought value to the fore.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos