Norges Bank reports September rate hike amid hawkish change





Subscribe to the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economy and subscribe to our Podcast. Norway’s central bank is bracing for a series of quarterly interest rate hikes after the summer, putting it ahead of most rich countries in unraveling crisis policies triggered by the pandemic. Norges Bank will “most likely” hike rates in September, Governor Oystein Olsen said in a statement. declaration Thursday. At a press conference later in the morning, he suggested the bank would make 25 basis point hikes every quarter for the coming year. Previous forecasts from the bank, which kept its key rate at zero as expected, pointed to tightening in the second half of 2021. It’s time to tighten up Norges Bank announces first rate hike in September Source: Bank Norges

Norges Bank sees a very likely rate hike in September: TOPLive The koruna, which is among the top performers this year of the 10 most traded currencies in the world, initially gained around 0.5% against the euro. At 10:50 a.m. local time, that had changed little. Norway’s hawkish signal had been anticipated amid signs that the wealthiest Nordic economy is recovering faster than its peers. It also occurs less than 24 hours after the The Federal Reserve sent shockwaves through US markets indicating a faster-than-expected pace of political tightening. The Fed’s change in tone follows months of speculation that recent spikes in inflation may be more than transient. Read more: Fed predicts two rate hikes by end of 2023, in inches Towards Cone In Norway, where the government has been able to tap the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund to stimulate the economy, recent data suggests sentiment is rebounding as unemployment falls. What Bloomberg Economics Says … “We Expect the country’s accelerating economic recovery to mean the benchmark rate will hit 1.5% by the end of 2024. The key question ahead of the meeting was how many rate hikes the governor Oystein Olsen and his colleagues would report this year. The bank confirmed in its press release that September was the most likely date for take-off and signaled another rise in December … The economy is set to gain momentum this summer as the government continues to gradually relax restrictions. —- Johanna Jeansson, Nordic economist Meanwhile, the strong Norwegian krone caused price gains to slow down, with core inflation falling below the central bank’s 2% target last month. Norges Bank Noted that core inflation has “slowed down”. But he also pointed to faster global inflation, which “creates uncertainty” about future price growth. “As long as capacity utilization increases, the risk of inflation getting too low is limited,” he said. Norges Bank has also signaled growing concerns about the effect of ultra-low rates on the housing market. “A long period of low interest rates increases the risk of a build-up of financial imbalances,” he said. “The Committee gave weight to the sharp rise in house prices since the spring of 2020, but Noted that house price inflation has moderated somewhat recently. Norway is backing down on Covid restrictions amid signs the pandemic is receding. Yet an update to the national immunization schedule earlier this week indicated possible delays in immunizing the population due to an expected reduction in supplies of Pfizer Inc. “Further easing of restrictions related to Covid will help a return to more normal economic conditions,” Norges Bank said. “This suggests that it will soon be appropriate to raise the policy rate from the current level.” – With the help of Love Liman and Stephen Treloar (Adds Press Commentary, Updates Crown, Adds Bloomberg Economics Commentary) Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos