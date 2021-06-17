Rupee falls more than a month against the US dollar but strengthens against the euro

The Indian rupee weakened beyond the 74 level against the US dollar today – its lowest level since early May – amid a general strengthening of the greenback after the US Federal Reserve surprised investors by signaling that it could increase interest rates faster than expected. The partially convertible rupee was trading at 74.01 per dollar from its previous close of 73.32.

The Rupee however strengthened against the Euro and was trading at 88.39 from the previous close of 88.90.

The dollar index hit two-month highs following comments from the Fed that its benchmark rate would rise twice by the end of 2023, earlier than a previous forecast of no hike before 2024 The Fed has indicated that it sees the US economy improving faster than expected.

Long bets on most emerging Asian currencies have been reduced as investors contemplate the prospect of monetary tightening, according to a Reuters poll.

The FOMC meeting sent mixed signals. The decision to keep rates unchanged at 0 to 0.25 levels, to keep asset purchases at $ 120 per month and to declare that monetary policy will continue to bring strong growth support is good for markets. But the Fed’s language is mildly hawkish as there are indications of advancing rate hikes. The Fed chief’s remark that “inflation may be higher persistent than we thought “is a signal that the Fed will be serious in its fight against inflation by withdrawing the accommodation at the right time,” said Dr VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“The rise in the 10-year US bond yield of 10bp to 1.58% and the dollar index rising to 91.50 are negative for emerging markets like India. However, it’s important to note that the Fed raised the 2021 U.S. GDP forecast to 7% from 6.5% earlier. This means higher EPS growth and a better outlook for stocks. Back home in India, Covid data continues to improve and reopenings are accelerating, helping to unlock transactions, ”he added.

Traders believe, however, that central bank intervention will likely stabilize the rupee in the short term, but that will also depend on how things play out globally. (With contributions from the agency)

