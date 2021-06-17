Whitbread predicts rebound after UK leisure demand lockdown





(Reuters) – Premier Inn owner Whitbread has said hotel bookings at his tourist spots have resumed as the summer season approaches, lifting his actions even as Britain delays plans to relax restrictions related to the pandemic. FILE PHOTO: Signage for a Premier Inn hotel is seen in Liverpool city center in Liverpool, Merseyside, Britain September 22, 2020. REUTERS / Jason Cairnduff / File Photo The Dunstable-based company said it is trading significantly ahead of the market, although total sales still fell 69.8% in the 13 weeks ended May 27 from pre-COVID levels. -19. Shares were up 4% at 07:39 GMT to be the best performing of the FTSE 100 index. Our forward bookings continue to improve, benefiting from the expected rebound in leisure demand after the lockdown and a continued incremental improvement in business bookings, said Managing Director Alison Britain. The rate of decline slowed during the period from May 17 to June 14, when leisure nights were allowed, with total UK accommodation sales in those weeks only falling by 27% per year. compared to pre-pandemic levels. The travel and leisure sector shows signs of recovery as the British have started to book domestic travel for the summer holiday season rather than overseas travel On May 17, the company said 98% of its more than 800 Premier Inn hotels were open. A lack of air travel will push Britons to stay in UK coastal towns, where around 15% of the group’s hotels are scattered, said Laura Hoy, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. But with Britain now pushing back plans to lift most social restrictions by July 19, Whitbread said a full recovery in demand for leisure depends on removing remaining lockdowns. The company opened 10 new hotels in the UK during the quarter. There are also signs of recovery in Germany, where 19 of the 30 Whitbreads hotels have opened. Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Elaine Hardcastle

