Puerto Ricans wary of Prepas’ power grid change, despite chronic outages
Puerto Rico’s attempts to overhaul its ailing electricity utility got off to a bad start.
Luma Energy LLC, the private consortium that started to manage the grid for theThe Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or Prepa, came under siege on June 1 with protests, a cyber attack and a major fire that briefly cut power to 900,000 customers on the 3.3 million island.
Improving the electricity system is essential to pull America out of a deep economic slump and stop the endemic demographic decline. Power outages and spikes in frying equipment are common, even though customers pay higher rates than in the Americas. Hurricane Maria in 2017 decimated the already weak grid, and this year’s Atlantic hurricane season began just as Luma took over.
Francisco Santana runs Vesan Group, a hydroponic farm in southern Puerto Rico that can produce 10,000 heads of lettuce per month. Its operation depends on 1,000 LED lights, air-conditioned grow rooms and a network of water pumps that make it hostage to the electrical system. The electricity on his farm was unreliable for years.
“Let’s not even talk about hurricanes – it just has to be raining a little and we have power outages,” he says. A few years ago, he lost his entire crop when his back-up generator and air conditioning system failed due to blackouts and voltage spikes.
While Santana is in favor of a stronger network, he is also wary of the deal with Luma. Like many people on the island, he’s worried that the contract will eventually cause prices to rise, and he’s already paying $ 5,000 a month for electricity. “There’s a lot of uncertainty about what’s going to happen,” he says. “All of our costs are increasing, and we are getting to the point where we can no longer compete as a country.” (Luma has said he will not initially ask for a rate hike.)
Supporters of the deal, including Governor Pedro Pierluisi, say new private management, along with $ 10 billion in federal reconstruction funds, will help modernize the network. They also hope it will revive a deal to restructure the $ 9 billion utility debt and attract businesses that desperately need it.
“If people think they have the right infrastructure to stay here, to work here, to start businesses here, to raise their children here, they will stay here, but if that doesn’t happen people will continue to leave Puerto Rico,” and it hurts the economy, says Yandia Perez, executive vice president of theAssociation of Manufacturers of Puerto Rico.
From 2010 to 2020, Puerto Rico lost 11.8% of its population, more than any other U.S. jurisdiction. Its economy has shrunk by 17% since 2008.
The Commonwealth and the electricity company are bankrupt. Prepa’s bankruptcy began in 2017, after her reluctance to raise rates led to infrastructure degradation and forced her to borrow to cover her operating expenses. Critics of the agency say its management has become politicized, with key posts going to party loyalists.
“I look forward to a better day in Puerto Rico in terms of the performance of our energy sector, that’s enough,” Pierluisi said in May at a meeting of the island’s financial supervisory board. “We have had a failed utility for too long; we have had incompetent public service for too long. I know the transformation underway will make a difference.
Luma — a consortium ofBased in Atco and TexasQuanta Services, in collaboration withInnovative Emergency Management: Won the 15-year contract in a tender last year with pledges to upgrade the network. Prepa will remain the owner of its infrastructure.
The main public service union and some politicianstried to delay the change, and Luma facedsporadic manifestations for months. On a Spanish-speaking island sensitive to the erosion of its identity, the fact that an American-Canadian consortium now controls the network is a sensitive point. “We are here to tell Luma that they shouldn’t feel comfortable,” Carlos Rodriguez, a truckers union coordinator, said during a recent anti-Luma protest. “We are not going to let them be in peace until they leave Puerto Rico.”
On June 10, the same day the substation fire broke out, the company’s customer web portal was subjected to a Distributed Denial of Service, or DDoS, attack that has made it unavailable for many of its customers. Authorities are still investigating the incidents. Luma President and CEO Wayne Stensby seemed puzzled at the number of obstacles the company encountered so early on. “This is not normal,” he said on June 11 at a press conference on the fire. “The system is very fragile, and that’s why it’s important to be prepared, but I wouldn’t expect events like this to happen very often.”
Rafael “Tatito” Hernandez, speaker of the Puerto Rican House of Representatives, criticizes the Luma contract as too generous and is unhappy that it was drafted behind closed doors. The deal was not announced until after the contract was signed. Many question Luma’s claim that it will save the utility $ 110 million by 2024.
Stensby said Luma would find “efficiencies” in the way it dispatches and responds to outages. The company also pledged to reduce power outages by 30%, the duration of outages by 40% and work accidents by 50%. In return, Luma will earn more than $ 1.5 billion over the term of the contract.
One of the most controversial aspects of the deal is that Prepa’s public employees were not automatically qualified for jobs at Luma. Utier’s powerful electricity workers union says the arrangement violates local labor laws and has urged its members not to make the change. Luma says that Prepa employees make up about half of the 2,200 workers already hired.
Tomas Torres, a Prepa board member who is its customer representative, says it’s clear Luma is understaffed and the contract needs to be changed to move more employees from Prepa to Luma. “They are trained, they know how to work in the system and they have the knowledge and the experience,” says Torres.
As Puerto Rico entershurricane season, a lot depends on the performance of Luma. Despite the understaffing at the start of operations, the company says it hired 790 linemen and field technicians and has access to 800 additional contractors – more field staff than Prepa had. But fewer than 120 of those linemen are experienced Prepa workers, Efran Paredes, executive director of the utility, told local lawmakers on June 14.
The company has $ 140 million in inventory and supplies – transformers, utility poles, repair equipment – that will cover a two-month emergency, Mario Hurtado, Luma’s vice president for regulation, told the legislature of Puerto Rico June 8. When Hurricane Maria hit in 2017, the island had only $ 30 million.
If Luma fails to recover from his rough start and improve his serve, the pressure to change the contract could increase. In the worst-case scenario, Puerto Rico could be back where it started, with a decrepit grid vulnerable to future storms, even after paying Luma millions of dollars in fees.
In the municipality of San Sebastian, in western Puerto Rico, Mayor Javier Jimenez Perez declared a state of emergency on the weekend of June 5 and reactivated a volunteer electricity company as around 1,000 families have spent days without electricity.
“That the lights go out is a constant – it has nothing to do with Luma – it’s just the way our system is,” he says. “But we’re going to spend two, three, four days without electricity. Luma needs to make some changes quickly, or it won’t last long.
Puerto Rico’s erratic electrical service is in dire need of improvement. Still, some doubt that the utility’s recent deal with a private operator will solve its problems.
