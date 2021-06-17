Business
Hawkish Fed fuels the dollar, leaves stocks and bonds bruised
- Fed predicts two rate hikes in 2023, talks dwindle
- Markets imply a first upside risk by the end of 2022
- Bonds sell hard, the dollar soars, gold slips
- Chart: Global Asset Performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
- Chart: Global exchange rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
LONDON / SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) – Global stocks were heading for their biggest drop in weeks on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve surprised investors by signaling that it could raise interest rates at a much faster pace. faster than expected, sending bond yields and the dollar significantly higher.
The dollar contributed the largest one-day rise in 15 months after the Fed meeting, while European government borrowing costs rose after 10-year US Treasury yields rose the most since early March.
The European STOXX 600 ended a 9-day winning streak – its longest since 2017 – with an early drop of 0.3%. Asia-Pacific stocks closed around 0.7% (.MIAPJ0000PUS), (.N225), while Wall Street futures showed a modest decline of 0.4%.
The Fed’s forecast showed that 13 of the 18 people on the board saw rates rise in 2023 compared to just six previously, while seven took a first step in 2022.
The Fed’s new ‘dot plot’ indicating that the middle FOMC member is now forecasting two Fed rate hikes in 2023, compared to none in the March iteration, represented the hawkish surprise of the Fed’s meeting. June, “said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy. at NAB.
While these “dot charts” are not commitments and have a bad track record of predicting rates, the sudden change came as a shock.
The Fed also signaled that it would now consider “reducing” its asset purchase program meeting by $ 120 billion per month by meeting and reducing the risk of a pandemic given the progress of vaccinations.
JPMorgan analysts noted that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell had not been so aggressive during his press conference. He had described it as a discussion about a meeting, a casual reference to his protests earlier this year that the Fed wasn’t even talking about talking about stricter policy.
“It appears that faster progress towards reopening and higher inflation surprises have revealed hawks on the FOMC, but we suspect leadership is mostly anchored at zero or up in 2023,” JPMorgan said. ‘taking into account a gradual reduction forecast early next year. .
Markets quickly picked up on the risk of a past action, and federal funds futures have shifted to imply a first rise by the end of 2022. Yields on 10-year bonds have climbed nearly nine basis points to reach 1.57%.
ALL RISE
The dollar has also moved out of recent tight ranges. It had risen 0.9% on Wednesday against a basket of currencies to 91.387 for its biggest gain since March of last year and set a two-month high in early European trade. / FRX
Powell’s hawkish turn prompted Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank to drop calls that the US currency would weaken against the euro, although others are not so sure.
Agns Belaisch, chief European strategist at the Barings Investment Institute, said the fact that the Fed was not going to raise rates anytime soon was good for global growth and therefore forex markets would overcome Wednesday’s change.
“He (Powell) said they weren’t going to do anything for the next two years, so it’s a shock but wrapped up in good news,” Belaisch said. “I think he gave the green light to the markets to rally.”
The euro fell back to $ 1.1950 in the European session and the dollar was just below its 2021 high against the yen, last buying 110.55 yen.
The Kiwi dollar recouped about half of its losses overnight after first quarter growth figures beat earlier expectations, and as the Australian dollar and British pound stabilized, emerging market currencies rallied. weakened.
Coming up for the forex markets is an interest rate decision from the Turkish central bank due at 11:00 GMT, which has the read on edge. The Norwegian central bank kept interest rates at zero, but said a hike would most likely follow in September.
Elsewhere, rising bond yields and the dollar dealt a double blow to unproductive gold which was down to $ 1,810 an ounce after slipping 2.5% overnight.
Oil prices have been shielded by the prospect of stronger global demand and still tight supply, with Brent hitting its highest level since April 2019 before encountering profit taking and headwinds due to the sharp rise in the dollar.
Brent lost 0.3% to $ 74.15 a barrel, while US crude also lost 0.2% to trade at $ 71.98.
Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Alexander Smith
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
