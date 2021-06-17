Premier Inn Owner Reports Increase in Bookings at UK Travel Hot Spots | Pentecost bread





The owner of Premier Inn hotels has reported high demand in British tourist spots as Britons vacation in the country, but hotels in airports and central London continue to struggle. Whitbread, which also owns restaurant brands including Beefeater and Brewers Fayre, has had a scorching year of forced shutdowns but said Thursday it had seen encouraging trends since May 17, when Covid rules in England were relaxed to allow hotels to reopen. UK hotel sales were 73% of their pre-pandemic level between reopening and June 14, with domestic tourism exploding after months of lockdowns. Premier Inn vacation spots include Skegness, Scarborough, Brighton, Cornwall, South Wales, the Lake District and the Highlands. It gave glimmers of hope after what the channel had previously described as one of the most difficult years in its 279-year history. The company lost $ 1 billion in the year until the end of February. She announced up to 6,000 layoffs in September. Whitbread said: We expect demand for recreation in coastal areas and other tourist destinations to remain very strong throughout the summer, while full recovery in demand for recreation depends on the final release of the lockdown. and unrestricted event feedback. Shares rose nearly 4% early in trading, making Whitbread the biggest gain in the FTSE 100. Sales at hotels and restaurants have historically been heavily affected by foreclosure restrictions in its most recent financial quarter, 13 weeks through May 27. Hotel sales are down 60% from the same period in 2019, the most recent equivalent before the lockdown, while food and drink sales are down 86%. Sign up for the daily Business Today email Airport and central London hotels, both of which depend on a resumption of international travel, continued to lag even after reopening. Alison Brittain, managing director of Whitbreads, said trading since May 17 has been encouraging and added that term bookings continue to improve, benefiting from the expected rebound in leisure demand after the lockdown and an improvement progressive continuous business bookings. Brittain added that she believed Whitbreads financial firepower would allow her to continue investing in new hotels while others struggled. During the last quarter, Whitbread opened 10 hotels in the UK and three in Germany in an attempt to capitalize on the recovery.

