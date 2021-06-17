CureVac stock drops 45% after disappointing Covid vaccine results





The disappointing results sent stocks tumbling 45% in afternoon trading in Germany, wiping out nearly $ 8 billion from the company’s market value. Shares listed in the United States sharply lowered at the start of trading.

Efficacy may have been reduced because nearly all of the study volunteers in 10 countries were exposed to new, more transmissible Covid variants, as opposed to other vaccines already on the market that have been tested against older strains of the virus, CureVac said.

“In the second interim analysis, the criteria for statistical success are not met. The favorable safety profile is confirmed,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pfizer PFE Modern MRNA The vaccine, called CVnCoV, uses messenger RNA or mRNA just like the very successfulandvaccines do. It comes in lipid or fat particles like these two vaccines. But Moderna and Pfizer both modified the mRNA, while the CureVac vaccines use unmodified mRNA. It is not clear if this is what made the difference.

“In the unprecedented context of at least 13 variants circulating in the subset of the study population evaluated during this interim analysis, CVnCoV demonstrated a provisional vaccine efficacy of 47% against Covid-19 disease of any severity and did not meet predefined statistical success criteria, ”the company said. SAP SAP GlaxoSmithKline GLAXF CureVac shares had skyrocketed over vaccine hopes when the company went public last year. Dietmar Hopp, the billionaire co-founder of the software giantowns nearly half of the company, which has also received support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,and the German government. In its statement, the company said the Phase 2b / 3 study of 40,000 volunteers will continue. He had planned to apply for permission in Europe first. CureVac based the analysis on the first 147 cases of Covid-19 among the volunteers. “More than half of the cases (57%) were caused by worrisome variants,” the company noted. “While we were hoping for a more solid intermediate result, we recognize that it is difficult to demonstrate high efficacy in this unprecedented wide variety of variants. As we continue towards the final analysis with a minimum of 80 additional cases, the overall efficacy of the vaccine may change, ”CEO Franz-Werner Haas said in the release. “Additionally, the variant-rich environment underscores the importance of developing next-generation vaccines as new viral variants continue to emerge.” CureVac is working with GlaxoSmithKline on a second generation coronavirus vaccine.

