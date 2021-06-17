Fed ripples hit Asia hardest as rate outlook changes

Subscribe to the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economy and subscribe to our Podcast.

The Federal Reserve the new interest rate outlook ricocheted through Asian markets as the dollar and Treasury yields surged, easing pressure on some of the region’s largest central banks and complicating the outlook for others.

Expectations of higher rates in the United States tend to divert capital from Asia, lowering local currencies and raising borrowing costs. This can be a boon for the People’s Bank of China and the Bank of Japan as it results in unwanted currency gains. But central banks in emerging economies such as India and Indonesia may regret a constraint on their ability to relax their policies.

“If the dollar continues to appreciate, it also puts pressure on Asian central banks,” said Teresa Kong, portfolio manager at Matthews International Capital Management LLC in San Francisco. “I consider that the Fed’s statement today leaves less political flexibility for emerging market central banks, shifting the odds toward higher rates to temper inflation even though their economies may benefit from lower rates for longer. “

The dollar rallied the most in a year following the Fed meeting, hitting Asian markets disproportionately, based on a gauge of risk-adjusted movements. The Philippine Peso, Indonesian Rupiah and South Korean Won have been among the most underperformers since the policy was announced, as measured by the three-month z-score, which tracks fluctuations from the average .

At the same time, a sharp drop in Treasuries weighed heavily on developed market bonds. New Zealand and Australia 10-year yields surged on bullish local data and are betting the Fed’s new turn will allow others to change their tone without risking too much currency strength.

Price pressures IMF predicts global inflation rate of 3.5% this year Source: International Monetary Fund World Economic Outlook



Markets see a good chance of a Fed rate hike by the end of 2022 – and overnight swap markets have risen to nearly 50 basis points of New Central Bank tightening. Zealand by the end of 2022, up from around 32 basis points on Tuesday.

“We are looking at regional central banks here in Asia and discussing which ones may come in earlier than expected and some of which may get ahead of the Fed,” said Stephen Chang, Hong Kong-based portfolio manager at Pacific Investment Management Co. Television Bloomberg. He cited the Bank of Korea and Australia as possible candidates for an earlier-than-expected decision.

War chest Asia’s foreign exchange reserves are at their highest level since 2014 Source: Bloomberg



In one Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said on Thursday that requirements to raise the benchmark interest rate could be met in 2024 in some of the scenarios the bank looked at, but not in any case. other. The RBA will review the scenarios again at its meeting next month. Shortly after its conclusion, labor data for May showed a surprising drop in the unemployment rate at 5.1%.

Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo, who held rates stable Thursday for a fourth consecutive month, said the reaction to the Fed’s move so far appears to be relatively stable, although he added that the bank remains under scrutiny.

“We will continue to be vigilant and ensure the stability of exchange rates and financial markets,” he told reporters after announcing the bank’s policy decision.

Big tail wind

For the Bank of Japan, which meets on Friday, the Fed’s decision could offer some respite, said Tomo Kinoshita, global markets strategist at Invesco Asset Management in Tokyo.

“The Fed is sending a big tailwind to the BOJ by adding pressure for the yen to weaken,” Kinoshita said. “All the BoJ has to do is stick to what it did for a distant inflation target.”

As for the PBOC, it will probably be also welcome the Fed’s shift as it grapples with the strength of the yuan, the influx of capital and very high commodity prices. The central bank has warned against expectations of continued appreciation of the yuan.

The benchmark for Chinese equities, the CSI 300, rose 0.8%, the best result among major Asian equity indicators.

Fed officials ramped up their expected pace of policy tightening amid optimism about the job market and heightened concerns about inflation, and released forecasts showing they were anticipating two rate hikes interest by the end of 2023 – sooner than many expected.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told a news conference officials will begin a discussion on reducing bond purchases used to support financial markets and the economy during the pandemic.

This will have ramifications for Asia and other regions, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

“If US rates really rise steadily and the dollar rises, many emerging countries will be squeezed, especially where interest rate differentials have been a big support,” he said.

– With help from Toru Fujioka, Michael Heath, Sam Kim, Lianting Tu, Harry Suhartono and Grace Sihombing

