European stocks react after Fed signals rate hikes in 2023





LONDON European stocks fell on Thursday as global markets react to the Federal Reserve’s signal that rate hikes will come sooner than expected. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.4% mid-afternoon as utilities shed 1.8% to lead the losses while banks rebounded 1.9% in anticipation of future rate hikes of interest. Global market sentiment was dominated by the reaction to the Fed’s latest policy meeting in which the central bank raised inflation expectations and forecast rate hikes as early as 2023. As expected, the Federal Open Market Policy Committee left its benchmark short-term borrowing rate near zero. But officials have indicated that rate hikes could come as early as 2023, after saying in March that there was no increase until at least 2024. The so-called dot chart of individual members’ expectations showed two increases in 2023. US stocks fell during Wednesday’s regular session after the Fed’s initial statement and economic projections and overnight; US stock futures fell in pre-market trading and Asia-Pacific stocks mostly fell on Thursday. US markets came out of their intraday lows on Wednesday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said projections for future rate hikes should be “taken with a big grain of salt” and reiterated that he believes that inflation is transitory. Powell has also not released any guidance on when the central bank will start scaling back its bond buying program. The Fed chairman said the central bank would continue to monitor the economic recovery and provide “advance notice” before announcing updates regarding the cut. Read more: Fed advances rate hike schedule as inflation rises Back in Europe, eurozone inflation rose 0.3% month-on-month in May to an annual increase of 2% due to rising energy and service prices, the final figures from Eurostat, slightly exceeding the target of the European Central Bank. The Swiss National Bank on Thursday raised its inflation and GDP forecasts, but pledged to keep monetary policy ultra-flexible to counter the highly valued Swiss franc. In terms of individual stock price movement, shares of German biotech company CureVac fell 43% in pre-market trading in the United States after an advanced-stage trial of its Covid-19 vaccine failed its objectives, questioning a potential mass delivery to the European Union. On the Stoxx 600, UK travel booking company Trainline jumped 4.7% after posting a sharp rise in net sales in the first quarter, while security equipment company Halma fell 6.2% %. Did you like this article?

