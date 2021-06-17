Rolls-Royce outlines plans for net zero emissions by 2050





LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) – Britain’s Rolls-Royce (RR.L), which manufactures engines for aircraft and ships, has announced plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 by investing more in decarbonization technologies and, in the short term, using more sustainable aviation fuel. Large companies are under increasing pressure from investors and climate change activists to report emissions resulting from the use of their products by customers. Rolls-Royce chief executive Warren East said decarbonization was a “particularly difficult task” for the company given the current use of fossil fuels in its products and the growing demand for electricity in the world. global scale. But he said it was also a business opportunity as Rolls-Royce laid out plans for all of its new products to be compatible with net zero targets by 2030, on their way to achieving net zero. by 2050 at the latest. To ensure that this goal is met, the company said it would increase its research and development spending on low-carbon, net-zero technologies to 75% of its total budget by 2025, from around 50% currently. The company spends more than a billion pounds a year on R&D, although this has decreased in 2020 compared to 2019 as the pandemic has strained Rolls-Royce’s finances. East said that figure will increase as aviation recovers. In aviation, its core business, Rolls-Royce plans to make all of its commercial engines compatible to run on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs), which produce up to 70% less carbon than conventional fuels. , by 2023. The challenge for SAF is that there is a shortage of supply. East said this help was needed. “We see a huge role for governments here in terms of policy,” East said during a media call Thursday. In the longer term, Rolls-Royce is also working on less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen options. “We are currently discussing hydrogen with Airbus,” said Paul Stein, chief technology officer. By the mid-1930s, he said the company may also consider using its small modular reactors to produce electric fuel, which could eventually replace sustainable aviation fuel. Reporting by Sarah Young. Editing by Andrew MacAskill Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos