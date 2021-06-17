Avera to build new family health center in southeast Sioux Falls





Avera is set to build a $ 34 million family health center in southeast Sioux Falls, the health organization said Thursday. The 86,000 square foot building located on Highway 11 and 26th Street East in southeast Sioux Falls will provide family medicine, emergency care, obstetrics / gynecology, pediatrics, internal medicine and dermatology, according to a press release. After:Avera Health named one of the top 15 health systems in the country The building will also have three floors. The first two floors will be completed when the facility opens, with the third floor ready for future expansion. The installation is expected to be completed in January 2023. Avera officials compare the new facility to the one on Marion Road in western Sioux Falls. The facility in southeast Sioux Falls will also include a stand-alone emergency department, as well as laboratory and imaging services, including CT, x-ray and ultrasound. “This center will serve a growing area of ​​our city with a wide range of medical services,” said David Flicek, President and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center and Executive Director of Avera Medical Group. For residents of eastern Sioux Falls, this will provide a broad continuum of care in your neighborhood, ”added Flicek. “We have included services that will meet the health needs of most individuals and families under one roof. The emergency department will be staffed 24/7, Avera said in a press release. The entire facility will employ 60 to 70 people, Flicek said. The east side of Sioux Falls is growing, with many residential and commercial developments planned for the future, ”said Flicek. central model. “ Expansion of the Marion Road facilities On the other side of Sioux Falls, the Avera Medical Group Family Health Center Marion Road was built in the fall of 2016. A $ 760,000 project is underway to develop a space on the top floor to expand some current practices. , particularly pediatrics and family practice. Four years since we have built this center, it is full. We anticipate a similar expansion over time at the Dawley Farm site, Flicek said. In the short term, the clinics at the new Avera Medical Group Dawley Farm family health center will be staffed with more than a dozen doctors and advanced practice providers from Avera Medical Group, with a capacity of up to 40. providers. The site will employ 65 to 70 people, both in existing jobs and in newly created jobs.

