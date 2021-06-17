Amazon to build robotics factory in Baton Rouge, Louisiana





Amazon is building a robotic distribution center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Wednesday, a move he said would strengthen the state and city economy. Amazon plans to invest $ 200 million in the plant, which is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs in the city. The facility will be built on the grounds of the former Cortana Mall, a strategically located site to enable the company to make faster deliveries to customers in the state and those in the Gulf Coast region. . Amazon also operates a delivery station in the city. Construction of the plant has started and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Adobe Stock Louisiana has a long and rich history as a leading state for the shipping and transportation of goods, Edwards said in a statement. The new jobs and opportunities created by this project will be invaluable to Baton Rouge and the state as a whole. The project is expected to create more than 1,000 full-time jobs with a starting salary of $ 15 an hour plus benefits. Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship small customer orders while bots will perform other tasks aimed at speeding up order processing. Construction has already started and the plant is expected to open by December 2022. Hiring of employees is expected to begin in summer 2022. Early last year, Louisiana Economic Development began formal discussions with Amazon about a potential fulfillment center at the old mall site. The state offered the company an incentive program, which included the use of FastStart LED, a national Amazon workforce training and talent attraction program will also be eligible for a performance-based grant of $ 5 million, which will be payable in two installments in 2022 and 2023. We are excited to expand our operations in the Louisiana capital and would like to thank the local community and all state and local leaders for their support in making this project happen, said Bri Tye, Regional Director of Operations at Amazon. The new facility will be linked to a similar center in Shreveport, making it the two largest of eight Amazonian facilities operating or planned in Louisiana. More than 14,500 state companies participate in Amazon’s distribution network. It’s the one we’ve been waiting for, said Adam Knapp, President and CEO of Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Amazon’s project is transformational, both in creating a thousand jobs and serving as a model for intentional economic development.







