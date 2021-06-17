Walmart invests in DroneUp, a last mile delivery solution

Walmart’s network of 4,700 stores is at the heart of last mile delivery solutions.

Walmart has been experimenting with last-mile delivery solutions with everything from self-driving electric cars to enticing sellers to deliver packages on their commute to work. Now the company is looking skyward as it aims to deliver orders faster with drones and compete with Amazon.



, which has its own fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles. To do this, Walmart is making an undisclosed investment in service provider DroneUp.

In our ongoing efforts to get customers the items they want and quickly, we know it will take a well-coordinated network of delivery solutions that span the streets, sidewalks and skies, said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart US Some of these solutions are still emerging, but they are already showing encouraging results.

Last year, Walmart partnered with DroneUp to launch a trial of Covid-19 self-collection kit deliveries to homes. The trial demonstrated that the retailer could offer customers delivery in minutes rather than hours. Now, after safely completing hundreds of drone deliveries from Walmart



stores, were making an investment in DroneUp to continue our work of developing a scalable last mile delivery solution, Furner said.

DroneUp operates an on-demand drone delivery network that matches its database of more than 10,000 Federal Aviation Administration certified pilots on nationwide missions. Since partnering with DroneUp last year, Walmart has seen first-hand its technological expertise, world-class operations and experienced management team and commitment to helping the FAA ensure the highest levels of safety with every delivery.

The unmanned aerial vehicle company is a well-respected innovator in the industry, Furner said, adding that DroneUp was the first operator to use the FAA 107.39 exemption, an operation that allows delivery flights over people and vehicles in motion. DroneUp operates commercially throughout the United States and is an authorized government drone service provider for 11 U.S. states serving public sector organizations.

The drone service industry has reached an inflection point of rapidly increasing adoption and acceptance, said Tom Walker, founder and CEO of DroneUp. Walmart and DroneUp are uniquely positioned to deliver the next chapter in last mile delivery. Walmart’s vast hub-and-spoke network, combined with DroneUps’ vast operational expertise, will unlock affordable fast delivery and drone services nationwide.

Furner noted that Walmart already has a significant portion of the infrastructure necessary for drone delivery, including 4,700 stores stocked with more than 100,000 of the most purchased items, located within 10 miles of 90% of the American population. This puts us in a unique position to execute drone deliveries, which is why our investment in DroneUp will not only apply to the sky but also to the ground, he said. In the coming months, we will be starting our first store operation in Bentonville, Arkansas. [where the retailer is headquartered].

A spokeswoman said the retailer has been exploring drone delivery and its use at Walmarts for some time. In addition to DroneUp, Walmart has worked with Zipline and Flytrex.

Walmart announced in April a similar investment in Cruise, an all-electric autonomous vehicle company to drive delivery via all-electric self-driving cars with Cruise, a General Motors



majority-owned company. The retailer is testing in Scottsdale, Arizona, where Cruises’ vehicle fleet is powered 100% by renewable energy, supporting Walmart’s goal of zero emissions by 2040.

As part of the pilot, customers can place an order at their local store and have it delivered, contactless, by one of Cruises’ fully electric self-driving cars. The technology has the potential not only to save customers time and money, but it is also good for the planet, the retailer said.

Through these engagements, we were learning how these technologies can provide customers with the items they need, the Walmart spokesperson said.

Amazons Prime Air, a delivery system designed to safely get packages to customers in 30 minutes or less using unmanned aerial vehicles, has great potential to improve the services we already provide to millions of customers. by providing rapid delivery of packages which will also increase the overall safety and efficiency of the transportation system, the company said.