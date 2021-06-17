Tech-rich Nasdaq ignores hawkish Fed news to move forward





The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York, New York, United States, on April 16, 2021. REUTERS / Carlo Allegri / File Photo

New jobless claims on the rise last week

CureVac tumbles on missing COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness target

Indices: Dow down 0.5%, S&P up 0.1%, Nasdaq up 1% June 17 (Reuters) – The Nasdaq surged Thursday, at one point nearing its intraday high set in April, as U.S. tech stocks gained optimism about a rapid economic recovery. The performance of the tech-rich Nasdaq contrasted sharply with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones, which collapsed as investors reacted negatively to the Federal Reserve’s surprisingly hawkish message on monetary policy on Wednesday. Chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) jumped 5.4%, leading the charge among tech giants after Jefferies raised its share price target. Tech stocks, which typically perform best when interest rates are low, fueled a rally on Wall Street last year as investors flocked to stocks seen as relatively safe during times of economic turmoil. The group has been under pressure this year by fears that rising inflation will cause the Fed to raise interest rates sooner than expected. The central bank moved its first projected rate hikes from 2024 to 2023 on Wednesday. Read more Still, shares of Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Facebook Inc (FB.O) reversed previous declines. marketing to increase between 1.4% and 2% as investors. We bet that a sustained economic rebound would stimulate demand for their products in the long run. “Yes, there is an increase in inflation, but the market is focusing more on improving profits, robust GDP growth and strengthening the economy as a whole,” said Randy Frederick, vice-president. president of commerce and derivatives at Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas. “Today’s action indicates that the Fed hasn’t said anything the market doesn’t already know.” The Nasdaq briefly rose within 16 points of its lifetime peak reached on April 29, before retreating a touch. At 1:55 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 198.57 points, or 0.58%, to 33,835.1, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.24 points, or 0.01%, to 4,223.94 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 127.04 points, or 0.9%, to 14,166.73. Interest rate sensitive bank stocks (.SPXBK) fell -3.8% as longer-term US Treasury yields fell. The stronger dollar, another byproduct of yesterday’s Fed news, pushed US oil prices lower from the multi-year high reached earlier in the week. The energy index (.SPNY), meanwhile, fell more than 3%, the biggest lagging among S&P 11 major sectors. Other economically sensitive stocks including materials (.SPLRCM) and industrials (.SPLRCI) fell 2.4% and 1.5% respectively, with data showing jobless claims rose last week for the first time in over a month. Yet layoffs appeared to be easing amid a reopening of the economy and a shortage of people willing to work. Read more “Through the remainder of June and the summer, we expect continued volatility as we receive more signals from economic data, Fed policy and as we move into earnings season.” said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments in New York. In corporate news, US-listed shares of CureVac NV fell 41.5% after German biotechnology said its COVID-19 vaccine was 47% effective in an advanced-stage trial, missing out the main objective of the study. Read more Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anil D’Silva, Maju Samuel and Dan Grebler Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

