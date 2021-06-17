Avera Health plans $ 34 million medical center in eastern Sioux Falls





Sioux Falls-based Health System is building what it calls an Avera Medical Group Family Health Center, a $ 34 million, three-story, 86,000-square-foot facility that will provide family medicine, emergency care , obstetrics / gynecology, pediatrics, internal medicine and dermatology. The facility will employ 65 to 70 people, including existing and new positions, and will include a capacity for up to 40 physicians and advanced practice providers. Installation in the Dawley Farm development is expected to be completed by January 2023. For residents of eastern Sioux Falls, this will provide a wide continuum of care in your neighborhood. We have included services that will meet the health care needs of most individuals and families under one roof, said David Flicek, President and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center and Executive Director of Avera Medical Group. Avera Health serves five states in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska with six regional centers in Aberdeen, Mitchell, Pierre, Sioux Falls and Yankton, SD, and Marshall, Minn., As well than 35 hospitals and more than 200 clinics. The Dawley Farm facility will include an emergency department, laboratory and imaging services, including a CT scan, X-rays and ultrasound. The emergency room will be permanently staffed with residency-trained emergency physicians and will be connected to Avera eCARE, the hospital’s remote health center, for additional support. Avera Health is no stranger to the development of Dawley Farm, with a clinic in Dawley Farm Village business development since 2012 providing primary care services, including emergency care, available evenings and weekends. The east side of Sioux Falls is growing and there are many residential and commercial developments planned for the future. Were taking this proactive step to ensure this area of ​​town has easy access to health care through our family health center model, said Flicek Flicek said his offerings were similar to those at Avera Medical Group Family Health Center-Marion Road, which the health system opened in southwest Sioux Falls in the fall of 2016. Also similar to the Marion Road facility, the first two floors of the Dawley Farm building will be completed during construction while the third floor will be space for future expansion, Avera Health said. Avera Health is currently working on a $ 760,000 project to build the top floor of the three-story Marion Road site to expand current services, including pediatrics and family practices. Four years since we have built this center, it is full. We anticipate a similar expansion over time at the Dawley Farm site, Flicek said.

