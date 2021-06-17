Business
Waymo vehicle hits scooter in San Francisco, no injuries reported
The Jaguar I-Pace withWaymo Autonomous Electric Vehicle (EV) is unveiled at an event in New York City on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
Marc Kauzlarich | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A Waymo vehicle struck a person driving a motorized scooter in San Francisco, but the autonomous vehicle developer owned by Alphabet said a person was manually driving the car at the time of the collision.
Senior writer at Wired, Tom Simonite, first shared photos of the scene on Twitter.
A spokesperson for Waymo confirmed that the collision occurred Wednesday night in downtown San Francisco, at the intersection of McAllister and Larkin streets, and said in a statement Thursday morning:
“The autonomous specialist had recently disengaged the vehicle from autonomous mode and was driving in manual mode when the vehicle entered the intersection and made the left turn. After turning, and while still in manual mode, the vehicle made contact with an individual on a motorized scooter. “
Waymo said no serious injuries had been reported. The scooter driver removed his vehicle from the scene after the incident, while the company car – a battery-electric Jaguar IPACE equipped with Waymo’s autonomous driving technology – suffered only cosmetic damage.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has said it is not investigating the collision, and a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department said an investigation is underway into the incident. The SFPD does not have a team dedicated to investigating incidents involving autonomous vehicles.
Waymo temporarily banned its fleet from operating in the Tenderloin neighborhood where the collision occurred for a few hours, but it continued to operate normally in San Francisco otherwise.
Waymo was one of Alphabet’s ambitious but losing “other bets”. In general, driverless vehicles and robotaxi services have been slow to emerge in the United States due to technological barriers and safety concerns.
In 2018, an Uber test vehicle struck and killed a woman pushing her bike on the road in Tempe, Arizona, a turning point in the nascent autonomous driving industry. The safety driver of the Uber vehicle was subsequently charged with negligence and Uber ended up selling the autonomous driving unit to start-up Aurora in December 2020.
But driverless technology has remained largely unregulated in the United States, with investors continuing to invest money in companies like GM-backed Cruise, Alphabet’s Waymo and others despite the delays.
On Wednesday, Waymo – which started as Google’s self-driving car project – announced it had raised $ 2.5 billion from its previous investors and at least one new backer, Tiger Global.
He has licenses to operate his vehicles in San Francisco with or without a human security driver aboard the California DMV. Waymo also operates a commercial rideshare service in Phoenix, dubbed Waymo One, and a delivery company called Waymo Via, which works with UPS and others to move goods.
While Waymo is widely regarded as one of the most responsible autonomous vehicle developers operating in the United States, its vehicles have been mistakenly recorded operating in Phoenix by pilot and their tech video columnist Joel Johnson.
