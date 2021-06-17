Here are Royal Caribbean’s new protocols for July cruises aboard Freedom of the Seas – Cruise Industry News

Royal Caribbean International has confirmed its health and safety protocols for the Freedom of the Seas and its July departures from Miami.
The company said it strongly recommends that all guests 16 and older be fully vaccinated and upon check-in, guests will be asked to provide vaccination documentation, such as the Centers for COVID-19 vaccination. United States Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Registration card.
Those who are 16 years of age and older and who do not have or are unable to provide documentation will be considered unvaccinated.
Unvaccinated guests must undergo additional COVID-19 testing under the following conditions:
- To sail with Royal Caribbean, all unvaccinated passengers must undergo multiple COVID-19 tests. Testing at the terminal before boarding and on board before disembarking will be carried out by licensed and accredited third party test providers contracted by the company.
- Unvaccinated guests must register for this test and agree to the terms and conditions of the third-party test provider. Registration details will be emailed in advance.
- The total third-party test provider charge for these tests is $ 136. This amount will be applied to the expense account of passengers on board. Royal Caribbean will pay the test provider (s) on behalf of the guests and will not retain any portion of the test fee. For children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, the company will cover the cost of any required testing.
Testing requirements for unvaccinated guests:
Pre-cruise
Unvaccinated passengers aged 16 and over will be required to undergo an RT-PCR test administered by an accredited laboratory of the passenger’s choice and performed within three days of departure. Royal Caribbean has said it will require documentation of a negative result for this test before boarding. All costs for this test are the responsibility of unvaccinated clients.
At the terminal
Unvaccinated customers aged 2 years and older must take an RT-PCR test upon check-in at the terminal, which will be administered by a test provider. Registration details will be emailed in advance.
Before disembarking
On board, unvaccinated passengers aged 2 years and older will be required to undergo antigen testing within 24 hours of disembarkation at the end of the journey. This test will be performed the day before the end of the cruise by one of the company’s test providers. Passengers will be informed on board of the procedure to follow to register for this test.
The cruise experience
- Royal Caribbean has said vaccinated and unvaccinated guests are required to wear masks indoors unless they are actively sitting and eating or drinking.
- Masks are not required in a guest’s cabin when they are with their travel group, outdoors, or at Perfect Day at CocoCay, except in a crowded setting. People under the age of 2 do not need to wear a mask.
- Masks will not be required for vaccinated guests at venues (bars, lounges, restaurants and entertainment) or at events reserved for vaccinated guests.
- In the coming days, the company said it is awaiting updated CDC guidance on mask policies for vaccinated guests and may revise those protocols.
- The sites will be laid out with appropriate spacing and Royal Caribbean has said it will ask customers to respect physical distance, especially when interacting with people outside of their travel party.
- SeaPass cards will be required to access lounges, shows and restaurants.
- All restaurants will offer spaced seats. The company said it was “strongly” encouraging customers to make meal reservations through Cruise Planner before the cruise or the Royal Caribbean app on board.
- In the main dining room, the company said it will designate areas for vaccinated and unvaccinated reservations to dine separately.
- My Time Dining will not be available to unvaccinated customers. Additionally, while Windjammer is open, food will be served by the ship’s crew.
- The sites will offer spaced seats and more schedules throughout the navigation. Some sessions will be reserved for vaccinated guests and others for vaccinated and unvaccinated guests. More information will be provided on board.
- All passengers are subject to restrictions and requirements set by local authorities at ports visited by the vessel. “It is reasonable to expect that unvaccinated guests will be subject to more stringent protocols than vaccinated guests,” the company said.