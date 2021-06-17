Here are Royal Caribbean’s new protocols for July cruises aboard Freedom of the Seas – Cruise Industry News

Royal Caribbean International has confirmed its health and safety protocols for the Freedom of the Seas and its July departures from Miami.

The company said it strongly recommends that all guests 16 and older be fully vaccinated and upon check-in, guests will be asked to provide vaccination documentation, such as the Centers for COVID-19 vaccination. United States Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Registration card.

Those who are 16 years of age and older and who do not have or are unable to provide documentation will be considered unvaccinated.

Unvaccinated guests must undergo additional COVID-19 testing under the following conditions:

To sail with Royal Caribbean, all unvaccinated passengers must undergo multiple COVID-19 tests. Testing at the terminal before boarding and on board before disembarking will be carried out by licensed and accredited third party test providers contracted by the company.

Unvaccinated guests must register for this test and agree to the terms and conditions of the third-party test provider. Registration details will be emailed in advance.

The total third-party test provider charge for these tests is $ 136. This amount will be applied to the expense account of passengers on board. Royal Caribbean will pay the test provider (s) on behalf of the guests and will not retain any portion of the test fee. For children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, the company will cover the cost of any required testing.

Testing requirements for unvaccinated guests:

Pre-cruise

Unvaccinated passengers aged 16 and over will be required to undergo an RT-PCR test administered by an accredited laboratory of the passenger’s choice and performed within three days of departure. Royal Caribbean has said it will require documentation of a negative result for this test before boarding. All costs for this test are the responsibility of unvaccinated clients.

At the terminal

Unvaccinated customers aged 2 years and older must take an RT-PCR test upon check-in at the terminal, which will be administered by a test provider. Registration details will be emailed in advance.

Before disembarking

On board, unvaccinated passengers aged 2 years and older will be required to undergo antigen testing within 24 hours of disembarkation at the end of the journey. This test will be performed the day before the end of the cruise by one of the company’s test providers. Passengers will be informed on board of the procedure to follow to register for this test.

The cruise experience